BRB, busy drooling over Mandira Bedi in ‘the saree, the gorgeous blouse, the color, all of it’

Mandira Bedi’s saree diaries are a marvel for her Instagram family. The actor can do it all – casual Western fashion with a lot of sass and the six yards of grace in a blend of elegance and poise. On Saturday, Mandira shared a set of pictures of herself, decked up in a gorgeous pink saree and we don’t know which is more stunning – the saree or Mandira herself.

Mandira’s sartorial fashion always manages to make our hearts skip a beat. On Saturday, she did it again. She decked up in a stunning bright pink and silver saree and made us stop and stare. In the picture, Mandira, in her usual bubbly smile, can be seen posing and showing off her attire for the day.

Mandira Bedi played muse to fashion designer house Ekaya Banaras and donned the saree from the house’s wardrobe. The pink saree is decorated with silver lines and zari all over the body. Mandira Bedi teamed the saree with a pink blouse with dramatic full sleeves. Mandira is herself drooling on her saree. Us too, Mandira, us too – “I mean how beautiful is this saree,” an excerpt of her caption read. Take a look at her pictures here:

Mandira “absolutely loved wearing it,” and is in love with the colour of the saree, the blouse and the overall look. In one of the pictures, Mandira can be seen smiling with all her heart for the cameras. In another picture, she can be seen showing off her look for the day.

Mandira accessorised her look with statement silver earrings and multiple rings on her fingers. In minimal makeup, Mandira complemented her saree. In black eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mandira was ready to put fashion traffic on immediate alert.

