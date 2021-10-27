Mandira Bedi starts morning with Surya Namaskar, says it is going to be a good day: Watch

Bollywood star and television presenter Mandira Bedi kickstarted her Wednesday on a positive note as she did yoga's Sun Salutations or Surya Namaskar. Her Wednesday Workout video of practising the yoga flow sequence with a few other people under an open sky will motivate you to start the day on a fit note.

Mandira is a true-blue fitness enthusiast who often shares her journey on social media. On a daily basis, the star posts her progress to motivate her fans and followers to take inspiration from her and hit the grind. Her latest Surya Namaskar video is also doing the same.

Mandira posted her video on the gram with the caption, "Started my morning doing a set of #sunsalutations on top of the world...and I know it's going to be a #lovelyday." The 49-year-old, dressed in an orange cropped tank top and black tights, completed one set of the Surya Namaskar poses in the video.

The video begins with Mandira doing yoga's Pranamasana and then shifting to Hastauttanasana or the Raised Arms Pose. She followed the two asanas by yoga's Hastapadasana or Standing Forward Bend.

The rest of the Surya Namaskar yoga flow sequence included poses like Ashwa Sanchalanasama or Equestrian Pose, Dandasana or Stick Pose, Ashtanga Namaskara, Bhujangasana or Cobra pose, Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Facing Dog Pose, Ashwa Sanchalanasana or Equestrian Pose, Hastapadasana or Standing Forward Bend, and Hastauttanasana or Raised Arms Pose. At the end, Mandira did Pranamasana.

Benefits of doing Surya Namaskar:

Surya Namaskar, also known as The Ultimate Asana, strengthens your back as well as your muscles and brings down blood sugar levels. It improves metabolism and blood circulation hence, giving one glowing skin. It also ensures a regular menstrual cycle for women.

Mandira Bedi is a mother to two children - son Vir, 10, and daughter Tara, five. She lost her filmmaker husband, Raj Kaushal, in June. On the work front, she is currently playing host on the third season of the Romedy NOW original, The Love Laugh Live Show.

