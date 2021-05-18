Mandira Bedi aces Yoga’s chakrasana in bikini, says 'want to raise your spirits'

While we are fighting procrastinations and looking for the lost will to get out of bed during these gloomy days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mandira Bedi has been a regular at lifting up our spirits with her handwritten positive notes, fitness tips, workout videos and throwbacks of exotic travel pictures and this week is no different. The Saaho actor’s latest fitness video is all about nailing Yoga’s chakrasana or backbend in a bikini and our jaws just dropped on the floor in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her rigorous exercise session. Donning a bikini, teamed with a pair of hot pink shoes and a smartwatch to ace the athleisure look, Mandira set temperatures soaring with her sultry style.

Standing in the backdrop of a huge bathtube that overlooked lush greenery, the actor nailed a perfect backbend and held the position for a few seconds on her toes. She shared in the caption, “Increase oxygen levels, lower your stress levels, strengthen your back and shoulders and open your heart out with a #backbend #iwanttoraiseyourspirits (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis.

Benefits:

Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter