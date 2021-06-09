Mandira Bedi's morning squats routine is smooth like Butter, this video is proof

Mandira Bedi loves working out. Nothing stops the actor from squeezing in some moments of rigorous exercise to her day. Even when the lockdown began and the gyms were shut, Mandira never stopped working out. Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle is inspiring. She even motivates her followers to hit the grind by sharing workout videos and pictures.

Today, Mandira took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing various dumbbell squat exercises inside her home. She shared the clip with the caption, “This morning workout was #smoothlikebutter. What’s life without a little weight on your shoulders and off!?!” She did the workout as BTS's blockbuster song Butter played in the background.

Dressed comfortably in a black sports bra, black and pink printed training tights, and sports shoes, the star nailed her workout routine.

The video starts with Mandira doing squats while holding a dumbbell in her hands. She did a few repetitions of the exercise and then moved on to do a simple arm and core strengthening routine. For this, she carried the dumbbells in her hands and moved them up, brought them to her shoulders and then went all the way down to her ankles.

In the end, Mandira did squat pulses while holding the dumbbells. Within an hour of sharing the clip, it went viral and garnered more than 53.4k views. Mandira’s best friend Mouni Roy also liked the workout clip.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, working out inside our homes is the safest way to stay fit. And in case you were on the lookout for some great exercises to practise at home, Mandira’s video will come to your rescue.

Mandira often posts fitness videos on her Instagram timeline. If her recent clip inspired you to start a healthy lifestyle, you should definitely take a look at her other posts:

Mandira made her Bollywood debut in the film industry with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. She was last seen in Prabhas’s Saaho. The actor is married to Raj Kaushal and has two kids, Vir and Tara.

