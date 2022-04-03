Bridesmaid fashion: Lehenga tips to slay your main girl's wedding this summer

The Covid-19 lockdowns and the wedding restrictions that followed have catapulted ​swanky fashion alternatives to the outdated wedding planning process so why should bridesmaids be left behind when planning to slay at their sister or BFF's wedding this summer? Honestly, we too are spoilt for choice given the hoards of options available in the market from fuss-free styles to glamorous looks and regal lehengas, encouraging us to ace the bridesmaid fashion this season.

Can't keep your bridesmaid veins calm because your sister or best friend is getting married this summer? Aaliya Deeba, Founder of couture label ‘Ideebs London’, shared some tips to guide you through the process of selecting a summer designer lehenga while keeping the trends in mind since summer is here and so are the classic summer weddings but even with the flowers blooming and light refreshing summer air, wedding preps can be a hassle due to the heat.

Make sure to keep these fashion tips in mind on how to choose the perfect designer lehenga for bridesmaid in summer:

1. Pay attention on the fabric - It is important to choose the right fabric in summer as going for heavy lehenga material like velvets and raw silks could make you feel uncomfortable. So, opting for a light, flowy and breezy material like crepe, georgettes, chiffon, instead will keep your bridesmaids at ease. Apart from this, to match the bridal function look one can also choose Banarasi style in which the lehenga looks heavy, however, the fabric of the lehenga is much lighter and comfortable. One can also opt for cotton blend lehengas or print lehengas which are in great demand.

2. Give importance to work and embroidery - Since its summer, while choosing a lehenga one should not opt for lehengas that are heavily filled with gold embroideries as that makes the lehenga heavier, instead one can select lehengas having embroidery consisting of prints, thread work or mirror work as they make the lehenga look elegant while being light in weight.

3. Choose the right colour - During the summer season, you should give a break to darker shades like blues, red, and instead opt for colours that are light shade or pastels to enrich the summer vibes with pleasant and eye soothing colours. You can choose from colours like lilac, yellow, orange or go for the ever-trending light colours like light mint, dusty pink, grey-beige and more.

4. Buy the perfect cut lehenga and blouse design - To avoid feeling uncomfortable at the wedding, the cut of the lehenga during summer season plays a crucial role. It is better to opt for a lehenga having a minimal to medium flare, while going with free flowing and breezy lehenga cuts. Whereas, designs like strappy, off shoulder, cold shoulder blouse designs are the best choice to be comfortable while matching the trends. Tuning in to the weather with open backs or netted backs is also an option you can consider while choosing a lehenga for a bridesmaid.

5. Give importance to jewellery - For jewellery, opting for a simpler yet elegant design is the right way in the summer season. You can select designs that are light or covered with light stones or go for maangtikka or jhoomer to give an enhanced bridesmaid look.

6. Choose dupatta wisely - During this season, opting for a dupatta can be a difficult choice, however, one can opt for dupattas that have light and printed or thread work embroidery to make the outfit a little lighter, while giving the perfect refreshing touch to the bridesmaid look.

These simple tips could help you select the perfect bridesmaid lehenga for a summer wedding while keeping you at your comfort.