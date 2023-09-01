A red tease for Teej

With Kajari Teej tomorrow (September 2) and Hartalika coming up, it is time to bring out the reds in your wardrobe for the day Janhvi Kapoor in a red lehenga with colourful geometric prints (Photo: Instagram)

Anarkali calling

Aditi Rao Hydari in a red anarkali set (Photo: Instagram)

Keeping it traditional and classic, opt for a V-neck anarkali set in red with floral prints like actor Aditi Rao Hydari. Featuring full-sleeves and a satin dupatta in the matching hue, it can be capped off with a traditional choker set in gold and a pair of juttis. A baby braid hairstyle extended into a low ponytail will neatly finish the look.

Laal lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor in a red vibrant lehenga (Photo: Instagram)

Keeping it fun and twirling, opt for a red lehenga with vibrant geometric prints in blue and yellow for a splash of colour. Skip the dupatta and go for a halter neck blouse to jazz it up, à la actor Janhvi Kapoor! Beach wave curls and smokey eye will perfectly cap off the look.

Wrap it in a belt

Karisma Kapoor in a red saree dress (Photo: Instagram)

Caught up with work, yet want to be a part of the celebrations? Pick a fit that will transition from workplace to home in seconds. Like actor Karisma Kapoor, slip into a dress saree in red that is easy to wear and carry off. With a belt to cinch the pleats at the waist, it is a dreamy outfit for someone who dislikes wearing a saree. Add a touch of vermilion-hued eyeshadow and lipstick to finish.

Mere tier

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a red tier saree (Photo: Instagram)

If you are newlywed, but don’t want to opt for a heavy traditional look, take inspo from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and sport a red saree with tier pleats. Consisting of gota work on the borders and a sweetheart-shaped blouse, pair it with emerald jewellery for a contrast break. Leave your tresses open with soft curls.

Cape case

Sonakshi Sinha in a red wide-legged pants, bralette blouse, saree set with a cape (Photo: Instagram)

Want to spruce things up for the celebrations? Emulate actor Sonakshi Sinha’s fit with an Indo-western twist. Style crimson wide-legged pants, bralette blouse with a saree in the matching hue. To take things up a notch, add an organza cape in beige colour with billowing sleeves. Close off with kundan jewellery and middle-parted hair.

Pantsuit play

Sanya Malhotra in a red pantsuit set (Photo: Instagram)

For a modern play on the festival, pick a sequined red pantsuit set with heavy intricate embroidery. Similar to actor Sanya Malhotra’s look, it is worth recreating if you are planning to ring in the festival with your girl friends and significant others. Pull your hair back into a tight bun and opt for oxidised jewellery and a pair of pumps.

Ruffle trouble

Pooja Hegde in a red ruffle saree (Photo: Instagram)

Channel your inner desi girl in a red ruffle saree and bikini blouse like actor Pooja Hegde. Glam things up with a dash of gold in jewellery, makeup and accessories. Don a low messy bun hairstyle and add flowers to your hair for an effortless look.

