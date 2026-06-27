Britney Spears’ sons Sean and Jayden make modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week in streetwear looks. See pics

Paris Fashion Week has commenced, and all eyes are on the runway highlights, from gasp-worthy designs, celebrity front-row appearances, surprise model moments, and fresh debutants. This season, singer Britney Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, stepped into the spotlight as they made their runway debut. The brothers walked in the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.



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Britney Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline, made their runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. (Picture credit: Instagram/@hugogloss)

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Let's break down their debut runway looks.

Sean Preston

The 20-year-old looked suave in a layered, moody look. The ensemble consisted of a long coat with a patch detailing on the front. Underneath, he wore a black satin shirt with a matching black tie, paired with relaxed blue denim jeans. It managed to find the middle ground between formal wear and street style. The choice of denim over formal trousers surely imparted a Parisian, dapper, ‘je ne sais quoi’ mood to the ensemble. All in all, this outfit falls on the more polished scale of the streetwear style.

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Jayden James Federline

{{^usCountry}} While Sean showed the elevated side of streetwear with a hint of formal polish, the 19-year-old demonstrated its more rugged side. His look was pared-back and quintessentially captured the contemporary, casual essence of street style. A simple tank top, staple denim jeans, a brown belt, and waist chains also ticked the boxes of the off-duty model aesthetic, while feeling distinctly Y2K-coded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Sean showed the elevated side of streetwear with a hint of formal polish, the 19-year-old demonstrated its more rugged side. His look was pared-back and quintessentially captured the contemporary, casual essence of street style. A simple tank top, staple denim jeans, a brown belt, and waist chains also ticked the boxes of the off-duty model aesthetic, while feeling distinctly Y2K-coded. {{/usCountry}}

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Britney Spears would often wear tank tops and slip dresses with jeans.

For pop culture enthusiasts, Jayden's look may also jog memories of his mother's style. Britney Spears was frequently spotted in the early 2000s in tank tops and denim looks, making the basic combination feel statement-making.

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The brothers exemplified both the dressed-up and pared-back sides of streetwear. Jayden's look here served as an excellent reminder that certain styles are timeless, as relevant now as they were two decades back.