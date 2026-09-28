Buying footwear for everyday wear? 5 things to keep in mind, from comfort and fit to material

The definition of everyday footwear has changed. It is no longer just the pair you wear for a quick errand. The same pair might take you through a morning commute, a coffee run, a day at work and an impromptu dinner. With open footwear becoming increasingly style-conscious, the challenge is finding a pair that can keep up with all of it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yashesh Mukhi, founder of Chupps, shared five things worth looking for before adding another pair to your rotation.

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1. Ask yourself: could I wear this for eight hours?

Yashesh highlighted that a pair can look great and still become uncomfortable after an hour. For everyday footwear, look beyond the upper and pay attention to the footbed. Good cushioning and support become particularly important when you are walking or standing for most of the day. If you find yourself wanting to take your footwear off halfway through the day, it probably is not doing its job.

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Good cushioning and support become particularly important when you are walking or standing.

2. Check what is happening under your feet

{{^usCountry}} “The sole deserves more attention than it usually gets,” said Yashesh. A lightweight, flexible sole can make everyday movement easier, while a textured outsole can give you better confidence on different surfaces. This is especially relevant in Indian cities, where your commute can involve everything from smooth mall floors to uneven pavements and wet streets during the monsoon. 3. Do not underestimate the weather {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The sole deserves more attention than it usually gets,” said Yashesh. A lightweight, flexible sole can make everyday movement easier, while a textured outsole can give you better confidence on different surfaces. This is especially relevant in Indian cities, where your commute can involve everything from smooth mall floors to uneven pavements and wet streets during the monsoon. 3. Do not underestimate the weather {{/usCountry}}

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In India, footwear has to deal with heat, humidity, dust, and sudden rain. Materials that are easy to clean and quick to maintain and make sense for everyday use. According to Yashesh, open silhouettes can also offer an easy, breathable option when closed footwear starts feeling too heavy in warmer weather.

4. Choose comfort without making it look like comfort footwear

There is no reason your everyday pair needs to look purely functional. Chunky soles, interesting textures, colours and contemporary silhouettes have made comfort footwear much more style-led. Look for a pair that works with your usual wardrobe, whether that means relaxed trousers, denim, shorts or everyday Indian wear.

Look for a pair that works with your usual wardrobe, whether that means relaxed trousers, denim, shorts or everyday Indian wear.

5. Think about how much life you can get out of it

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The most useful pair in your wardrobe is often the one you can reach for without thinking. Consider where you will wear it, how often you will wear it, and how easily it fits into your existing rotation. “A versatile pair that can move between work, travel and weekends will inevitably get more mileage than something bought for one specific occasion,” said Yashesh.