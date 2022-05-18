Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia makes jaws drop in 6k sizzling lime green pantsuit, strappy hot bodysuit

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is a 2022 film festival scheduled to take place from 17 to 28 May 2022 with a tribute to Hollywood star Tom Cruise, whose film Top Gun: Maverick is due to premiere at the festival and Bollywood hottie Tamannaah Bhatia will be marking her debut this year at the biggest extravaganza of world cinema. Recently for a media interaction ahead of her much-awaited red carpet appearance at the French Riviera, Tamannaah dolled up in a lime green pantsuit with a sultry lacey purple bodysuit and leather pumps and we could not take our eyes off.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures as she put her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the actor donning a mauve coloured bodysuit that came with delicate straps and a deep plunging lacey neckline to raise the hotness quotient.

It was layered with an oversized lime green jacket that was made of polyester, viscose and elastane fabrics whose fibre was made from recycled PET plastic, like that used in water bottles. The blazer sported a breast pocket and two below on either side, along with a cross-over button.

It was teamed with a pair of matching lime green wide-legged trousers that came with a front zipper and belt hoops. She completed her attire with a pair of monochrome leather pumps from Italian brand Sergio Rossi.

Accessorising her look with a pair of huge coiled golden hoops from Misho, Tamannaah amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, purple and pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

The ensemble is credited to Spanish fashion brand Bershka that boasts of creating a wide spectrum ranging from casual wear to sports and from basic garments to more fashionable items. While the lime green blazer originally costs 45.99 € or ₹3,754 approximately on the designer website, the lime green trousers are priced at 29.99 € or ₹2,447.25.

Tamannaah Bhatia's lime green blazer from Bershka (bershka.com)

Tamannaah Bhatia's lime green trousers from Bershka (bershka.com)

Striking steamy poses for the camera, Tamannaah set the Internet on fire. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Shaleena Nathani and Simran Kumar.