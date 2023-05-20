Cannes 2023: How Sara Ali Khan's India-inspired bralette and saree-style skirt was draped by Dolly Jain. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The star walked the red carpet in two stunning looks custom-designed by master couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and draped by celebrity-favourite Dolly Jain. Now, Dolly has shared a video of her draping Sara's monochrome look for the red carpet. It shows how she created the traditional yet modern look for Sara. Scroll through to watch the video of how Sara's saree-style skirt was draped.

Dolly Jain took to Instagram to share a video of herself draping Sara Ali Khan's monochrome Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. It shows her adding pleats and intricate details to elevate the ensemble. "Dripping in couture and soaked in glamour, this outfit is a showstopper! Radiating confidence and beauty, it's impossible not to steal the spotlight on the Cannes red carpet. @saraalikhan95 does it again in @abujanisandeepkhosla," she captioned the video. Watch it below.

The video garnered love from netizens upon getting shared on social media. Sara's fans flooded the comments section with praise. One wrote, "Credit clearly goes to draping for this look." Another commented, "This outfit became a hit because of your draping skills. Period." A user said, "Omg so satisfying to watch."

Meanwhile, Sara's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble captures the essence of modern Indian fashion. It features an off-white chamois satin trailing saree-style skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black-and-white beads and crystals. She teamed it with an edgy halter neck blouse featuring similar monochrome embellishments.

For accessories, Sara chose rows of monochrome pearl necklaces, dainty pearl ear studs, and stilettos. Lastly, Sara chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, a side-parted updo inspired by the 60s, rouged cheeks, and rosy lip shade for the glam picks.

