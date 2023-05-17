Cannes 2023: One of the most prestigious film festivals celebrated all across the world kickstarted on May 16 and will go on till May 27. The 76th Cannes Film Festival is a star-studded affair already in the first two days. The A-listers of the film and fashion fraternity from all over the world are attending the film festival. Stars such as Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet at Cannes and embraced their sartorial sense of fashion. While Sara opted for a traditional look in a pastel lehenga, Manushi and Esha opted for white gowns for their red-carpet look. Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta slay in white gowns(Manushi Chhillar, AP)

Manushi looked stunning as ever as she picked a white tulle gown for this year's Cannes Film Festival. Manushi, representing Walkers and Co, a brand focused in providing the young and promising creators a global space, played muse to fashion designer house Fovari as she picked the stunning gown. Manushi's white gown came with off-shoulder details, corset details, a plunging neckline and a white tulle long train featuring frill details throughout. Manushi wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she decked up in minimal makeup and let her ensemble do all the talking.

Manushi looked ethereal in white.(Manushi Chhillar)

Esha, on the other hand, looked like a dream in a white satin gown with dramatic collars, cascading to a plunging neckline covered in see-through mesh details. The mesh also featured white floral embellishments. With wrap details at the waist, the white satin gown further cascaded to a long gown with mini pleats and a high slit in one side. The actor wore her tresses into a bun and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick.

Esha picked the white gown for the red carpet.(AP)

