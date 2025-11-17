Cardigans for women: The cosy and comfy winter heroes you’ll wear on repeat this season
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 03:10 pm IST
This season’s favourites include chunky cable-knits, sleek V-necks, longline silhouettes, and plus-size friendly options in soft wool and acrylic blends.
Kalt Women Sweater for Winters Woolen Acrylic Full Sleeve Round Neck Cable Design Cardigan Sweater for Women Winter Woollen Stylish(Teal::Large) View Details
₹1,199
Womens Woolen V-Neck Buttoned Full Sleeve Cardigan Self Design Soft Wool Fabric Winter Wear Pure Wool Sweater Fully Warm with Front Pockets Stylish Outdoor and Office Wear Girls Cardigan (Peach) View Details
₹474
Monte Carlo Womens Solid Grey V Neck Full Sleeve Cardigan (1240728VN-2321-40) View Details
₹2,280
HIFZAA Woolen Sweater for Womens with Pockets Plus Size Cardigan M to 6XL (Premium Melanage Colours Range) View Details
₹499
Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Acrylic Quilted V-Neck Jacket Cardigan Sweater (Sb-Aw21Swt-1502_Maron_M), Maroon View Details
₹699
Pivl Self Design V Neck Casual Women Sweater/Cardigan for Winter (XXL, Move) View Details
₹389
Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Acrylic V-Neck Casual Cardigan Sweater (Sb-Aw22Wswt-101_Grey Melnage_S) View Details
₹479
Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Acrylic V-Neck Quilted Jacket Cardigan Sweater (Sb-Aw21Swt-1502_Grey Melange_S) View Details
₹699
