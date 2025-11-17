Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Cardigans for women: The cosy and comfy winter heroes you’ll wear on repeat this season

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 03:10 pm IST

This season’s favourites include chunky cable-knits, sleek V-necks, longline silhouettes, and plus-size friendly options in soft wool and acrylic blends. 

Kalt Women Sweater for Winters Woolen Acrylic Full Sleeve Round Neck Cable Design Cardigan Sweater for Women Winter Woollen Stylish(Teal::Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Womens Woolen V-Neck Buttoned Full Sleeve Cardigan Self Design Soft Wool Fabric Winter Wear Pure Wool Sweater Fully Warm with Front Pockets Stylish Outdoor and Office Wear Girls Cardigan (Peach) View Details checkDetails

₹474

Monte Carlo Womens Solid Grey V Neck Full Sleeve Cardigan (1240728VN-2321-40) View Details checkDetails

₹2,280

HIFZAA Woolen Sweater for Womens with Pockets Plus Size Cardigan M to 6XL (Premium Melanage Colours Range) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Acrylic Quilted V-Neck Jacket Cardigan Sweater (Sb-Aw21Swt-1502_Maron_M), Maroon View Details checkDetails

₹699

Pivl Self Design V Neck Casual Women Sweater/Cardigan for Winter (XXL, Move) View Details checkDetails

₹389

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Acrylic V-Neck Casual Cardigan Sweater (Sb-Aw22Wswt-101_Grey Melnage_S) View Details checkDetails

₹479

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Acrylic V-Neck Quilted Jacket Cardigan Sweater (Sb-Aw21Swt-1502_Grey Melange_S) View Details checkDetails

₹699

If there’s one fashion struggle every woman knows too well, it’s finding that one winter layer that’s warm enough for the chill, soft enough for all-day comfort, and cute enough to wear literally everywhere. Jackets are great, sweatshirts are fine, but when you want something versatile, polished, and still snuggly, cardigans become the ultimate solution.

Cardigans for women(Pexels)
Cardigans for women(Pexels)

They work for office AC, sudden evening dips in temperature, early-morning errands, travel days, and everything in between. And the best part? Cardigans slip into your wardrobe without drama, they pair with dresses, jeans, kurtas, joggers, and even workwear.

Cosy cardigans for women:

1.

Kalt Women’s Woolen Full Sleeve Cable-Knit Cardigan

This classic cable-knit cardigan brings together warmth, softness, and timeless style. The round-neck design gives it a clean, elegant look, while the wool-acrylic blend keeps it cosy without feeling heavy. So, if you're pairing it with jeans for a coffee run or layering it over a kurti for work, it’s the kind of everyday essential that stays in rotation all winter long.

2.

Woolen V-Neck Buttoned Cardigan with Pockets

Soft wool fabric, full sleeves, and a flattering V-neck, this cardigan nails comfort and silhouette in one go. The self-design pattern adds a touch of texture, making it look more expensive than it is. The front pockets are a win for cold hands and small essentials, and the pure wool keeps you perfectly warm without bulk. It’s ideal for office wear, travel, and polished winter outfits.

3.

Monte Carlo Women’s Regular Fit Solid Cardigan

Monte Carlo knows winterwear, and this cardigan is proof. The classic solid knit with a button closure and a clean V-neck makes it a wardrobe staple. It’s warm, structured, and fitted just right, not too loose, not too snug. Dress it up with trousers for work or style it with a pleated skirt for a chic, feminine winter look. Reliable, durable, and effortlessly wearable.

4.

Woolen Plus-Size Cardigan with Pockets
Available from size M to 6XL, this cardigan is all about inclusive, comfortable winter dressing. The warm wool-blend fabric is soft on the skin, and the roomy pockets add functionality. The melanage colour range makes each piece look premium and modern. Best for everyday wear, especially for those who like long-lasting, fuss-free layers.

5.

Amazon Brand — Symbol Acrylic V-Neck Regular Fit Cardigan

Lightweight, warm, and extremely versatile, this cardigan is perfect for those who want something minimal yet stylish. The acrylic knit is soft and easy to maintain, and the V-neck makes it easy to layer over tops, shirts, and dresses. Great for office, campus, and casual outings, especially if you prefer simple winter basics.

6.

Pivl Cozy & Stylish Women’s Cardigan
This one is for those who want warmth without compromising on aesthetics. The knit pattern looks chic, and the silhouette makes it easy to pair with both Western and ethnic outfits. It’s cosy enough for winter evenings yet breathable enough for day-long wear. A perfect “throw-on-and-look-put-together” cardigan.

7.

Amazon Brand — Symbol Acrylic V-Neck Full Sleeve Cardigan

A clean, structured V-neck cardigan that gives a smart, polished finish to any outfit. The acrylic fabric is soft and easy to maintain, and the full sleeves keep you warm without feeling bulky. Ideal for office days, Zoom calls, and paired-with-denim everyday looks.

8.

Amazon Brand — Symbol Regular Fit Acrylic Cardigan

Simple, classic, and always reliable, this one’s great if you want an affordable winter layer that does the job well. The knit quality is soft, the fit is universal, and the colours pair well with most winter wardrobes. A no-fuss, everyday cardigan for women who love minimal winter basics.

  • Are cardigans still in style for winter?

    Yes—cardigans are having a major moment. From chunky cable-knits to sleek, fitted silhouettes, they’re versatile layering pieces that work for both cosy days and polished outfits.

  • What cardigan styles are trending this season?

    Oversized chunky knits, cropped cardigans, longline silhouettes, and buttonless wraps are all in vogue. Textures like ribbed knits, soft mohair blends, and earthy tones are especially popular.

  • Can cardigans be worn for work?

    Definitely. Opt for fine knits or structured styles in neutral shades. Wear them over shirts, turtlenecks, or dresses for a polished, office-friendly ensemble that still feels comfortable.

  • How do I style a cardigan without looking bulky?

    Choose well-structured knits, define your waist with a belt, or wear it slightly unbuttoned over fitted tops. Pairing it with high-waisted jeans or tailored trousers also creates a streamlined look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
