Celebrity Makeup Artist Ambika Pillai shares insights on how to choose the right foundation for your skin

A foundation plays a crucial role in giving your makeup the right look and finish. But the real task is finding the right foundation for your skin type. There are liquid, powder, cream and stick formulas, followed by terms such as matte, dewy, satin, full coverage and skin-like finish. And then comes the biggest question: which foundation is actually right for your skin type?

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However, the answer is not simply about choosing the shade that disappears into your skin. Your skin type, texture, concerns, lifestyle and the finish you prefer all play an important role in deciding whether a foundation will look smooth and natural or settle into fine lines, cling to dry patches or turn greasy within a few hours.

If you have ever bought a foundation only to realise that it looks completely different after applying it, this guide can help you make a better choice.

Celebrity Makeup Artist, Ambika Pillai tells HT Shop Now, “When buying the right foundation, there are two points to keep in mind”.

1) Find a product that suits your skin type

2) Match the colour tone to your skin tone.

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Pillai further says that people choose foundation as a light cover to even their skin tone or to provide high coverage for dark circles, blemishes, and imperfections. You should look for a product that has a smooth, creamy texture that blends easily into the skin. “Foundation gives a natural second-skin look that is hydrating and nourishing, with long-lasting wear that stays intact throughout the day”, she says.

Start by identifying your skin type

Before looking at shades and finishes, understand what your skin needs. Most people broadly fall into four categories: dry, oily, combination and normal skin. You may also have sensitive or acne-prone skin, which can influence the type of formula you choose.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Pillai, “If you choose the wrong foundation formulation, then it’s simply a waste of money. is what you need; if your skin is normal, a cream foundation will work; and {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Pillai, “If you choose the wrong foundation formulation, then it’s simply a waste of money. is what you need; if your skin is normal, a cream foundation will work; and {{/usCountry}}

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Foundation for dry skin

If your skin often feels tight, flaky or rough, a foundation with a hydrating formula is usually a better choice. As per Pillai, "If your skin is dry, then liquid foundation with a higher moisturising quotient is what you need.

She clarifies that people with dry skin should look for foundations described as hydrating, moisturising, luminous or dewy. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane can help give the skin a more comfortable, moisturised feel.

Cream and liquid foundations can work particularly well for dry skin. A very matte, long-wearing formula may emphasise dry patches and make the complexion appear dull or uneven.

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Beauty tip: Prep your skin with a moisturiser before applying foundation, but give it a few minutes to settle. This can help prevent the base from looking patchy.

Foundation for oily skin

Pillai tips: “If your skin is oily, then choose a more solid product, like a stick foundation that is designed to control excess oil".

You should try matte, oil-free and long-wearing formulas, which are generally worth considering. Powder foundations can also be useful if you prefer a lightweight base and want to reduce shine throughout the day.

However, matte does not necessarily mean better. An extremely mattifying foundation can sometimes make the skin look flat or accentuate texture. A good approach is to choose a foundation that controls shine without making your complexion look overly dry.

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Beauty tip: Apply a lightweight moisturiser first and use a small amount of foundation. Building coverage gradually often gives a more natural finish than applying a thick layer.

Foundation for combination skin

Combination skin can be tricky because different areas of the face need different things. Your T-zone may become oily while your cheeks feel normal or slightly dry.

A natural or satin-finish foundation can be a good middle ground. It offers some luminosity without making the skin look excessively shiny.

You can also customise your base. Use a mattifying primer around the T-zone and a hydrating primer on drier areas before applying the same foundation across your face.

Foundation for normal skin

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If your skin is neither particularly oily nor dry, you have more flexibility when choosing a foundation.

You can experiment with liquid, cream, powder or stick formulas depending on the finish and coverage you want. A satin or natural finish is a good everyday option, while a dewy foundation can give the skin a fresh appearance.

The key is to choose based on your makeup preferences, not to correct a particular skin concern.

Consider the finish you want

Your skin type is only one part of the equation. Think about how you want your skin to look.

Matte: Best if you prefer a shine-free, polished appearance.

Dewy: Gives the complexion a fresh, luminous look and can work particularly well for dry skin.

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Satin: Sits between matte and dewy, making it a versatile choice for everyday makeup.

Natural or skin-like: Designed to look closer to real skin rather than obviously made-up. This can be a great option if you prefer minimal makeup.

Remember that your skin type does not dictate the finish you have to wear. If you have oily skin but love a radiant base, you can still choose a luminous foundation and control shine selectively with powder.

Pillai also cautions against buying the wrong formulation. “If you choose the wrong formulation, then either the foundation will run or crack and will not last long, nor will it look flawless”, she explains.

Pillai also says, “You are lucky if you find a foundation that is a correct colour match to your skin tone. Don’t hesitate to mix a couple of colours to get the correct colour tone”.

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A mistake people often make is doing a patch test on your arm. Do the patch test on your jawline, down onto your neck. Most people have a stronger tan on their arms than on their face.

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