Charles & Keith welcomes Kim You Jung as their brand ambassador, marking an exciting new chapter

Charles & Keith has a new face now. South Korean actor Kim You Jung, known for her roles in K-Dramas such as My Demon and 20th Century Girl, joins the Charles & Keith family as a brand ambassador.

Charles & Keith welcomes Kim You Jung as its newest global face( you_r_love/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Announcing the news, the brand shared that the actor embodies the values that define Charles and Keith’s fashion theme and spirit of modern femininity, creativity, and confidence. ​Also read | Halleluja Hallyu: Inside India’s Korean Kraze, the third K-Pop Wave!

Kim You Jung joins Charles & Keith

South Korean actor Kim You Jung has been officially announced as the brand ambassador for global fashion label Charles & Keith. The actor shared the exciting news in a collaboration post on Instagram with the brand. The post also includes an audio note from the actor. The post captioned, “CHARLES & KEITH welcomes Kim You Jung to the family as Brand Ambassador. Here’s a special message from the actress to you.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Who is Kim You Jung? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Kim You Jung? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kim You Jung is a South Korean actress who began her career as a model at the age of 4. Later, she became one of the most in-demand child actors in South Korea. She debuted as a model for a confectionery brand, and by the time she was in fifth grade, she had already appeared in 13 television dramas and 15 films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kim You Jung is a South Korean actress who began her career as a model at the age of 4. Later, she became one of the most in-demand child actors in South Korea. She debuted as a model for a confectionery brand, and by the time she was in fifth grade, she had already appeared in 13 television dramas and 15 films. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You Jung rose to popularity in 2012 when she starred in the fantasy period drama Moon Embracing the Sun. (2012). She landed her first major adult leading role in the historical romance Love in the Moonlight (2016). She was born in Seongdong District, Seoul, South Korea, on September 22, 1999, as the youngest of three siblings.

You Jung also featured in international projects following her lead role in the Netflix coming-of-age film 20th Century Girl (2022) and the hit supernatural drama My Demon (2023). In 2017, she became the youngest person ever to appear in the Top 10 of the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list, ranking 8th at 17. Over the years, she has won multiple SBS Drama Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, and APAN Star Awards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Charles & Keith

Established in 1996, fashion brand Charles & Keith was built with a vision to become a global brand that is self-assured and empowering to all women. From a single shoe shop in Singapore to an international network offering a dynamic retail experience, Charles & Keith has come a long way. It features a massive collection of shoes, bags, eyewear, accessories, and fashion jewellery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON