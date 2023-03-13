Collagen socks: The buzzing anti-ageing beauty trend this season

Self-care is not anymore limited to skincare, haircare and grooming as there is a new addition to self-care and that’s the Collagen Socks - a hassle-free and easy foot care regime that has made a new statement. Beauty enthusiasts including international model Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing collagen hand gloves while the beauty industry is going gaga over the latest footcare trend but why is collagen a sought-after ingredient?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Asha Hariharan, Education Director at Enrich, explained, “In the beauty industry, collagen is used in various products. Its protein infused with moisturizing components and it enriches fingertips, toe tips and nails. This holy-grail product can do wonders for your feet with minimum effort. It’s a modern way of foot care, as it works with utmost perfection.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist at the Dermatology department of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, revealed, “The emergence of social ageing problem, individual demand for active ingredients that provide skin health protection and therapeutic efficacy has increased drastically in the last decade. Popular anti-ageing peptides, such as collagen peptides, have a significant role on various physiological pathways of skin and have significant skin protection effect when applied topically and consumed. Skin Ageing is intrinsic and extrinsic which leads to collagen breakdown loss of elasticity, dryness and appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

She highlighted, “Collagen is one of the most widely distributed and abundant proteins in mammals. Generally used collagen types include I, II, III, and IV. As a structural protein, it plays an important role in maintaining the structural integrity and strength of tissues. Animal tissue from livestock and poultry is the primary source to obtain natural collagen and collagen peptides, hence making it a difficult choice for vegetarians. Different sources of collagen peptides have different effects on anti-skin aging to elaborate further for example : oral administration of collagen peptide sourced from bovine bone can improve skin relaxation by increasing skin collagen content, but it has no significant effect on skin moisturizing. Hence, for optimum results combinations and source of collagen peptide should be understood and then consumed as per required indication.”

Talking about why you should add collagen socks to your self-care vanity, Asha Hariharan said, “We like self-care but we love it when it’s simple. Most commonly, foot care is always associated with professional pedicurists. Well, collagen socks are the new normal. These socks are for one-time use and are a good source of hydration and nourishment for your feet. You wear the magical collagen socks once a week for smooth and supple feet. See maximum benefits with minimum effort. The collagen socks are easy to use and work quickly. Wear it for up to 20 mins to see amazing results. It removes dead skin, heals cracks, hydrates nails and makes you feel relaxed.”