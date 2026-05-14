Coorg content creator Rida Tharana's ethereal white gown at Cannes 2026 red carpet spotlights Indian craftsmanship

Coorg-born fashion and lifestyle content creator Rida Tharana officially made her red carpet debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 13. A day later, Rida took to Instagram to unveil a series of photos that showcase her look that seamlessly bridges the gap between avant-garde global fashion and the meticulous handiwork of Indian artisans. Also read | Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Cinderella-core look to Demi Moore’s lavender gown, best celebrity fashion moments from day 2

Rida's sculptural ivory gown at Cannes 2026

Rida Tharana debuted on the Cannes red carpet in a custom gown by Nikhil Gajare. (Instagram/ rida.tharanaa)

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For her walk across the iconic Cannes Film Fetival red carpet, Rida Tharana chose a custom creation by Indian designer Nikhil Gajare. The gown is a striking example of contemporary couture, featuring a structured, strapless corset bodice and intricate curved paneling that flows across the torso, creating a 3D effect that mimics the organic lines of a seashell.

The rigid structure of the bodice gives way to a voluminous, multi-layered chiffon skirt, allowing for a dramatic twirl that captured attention. A unique, copper-toned pleated sash wraps around the hips, providing a metallic pop against the pristine ivory fabric and highlighting the fusion of different textile techniques. To complete the regal ensemble, Rida wore diamond jewellery by Sennes, with her hair styled in a high, textured, voluminous updo.

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{{^usCountry}} Rida's candid post {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the glamour of the red carpet, Rida shared a deeply personal message regarding her journey to Cannes. In her Instagram post, she admitted that her initial reaction to the invitation was to decline. "When I first found out I had the opportunity to walk the Cannes red carpet, I said no. I didn’t think I deserved it. I questioned myself every second," she revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the glamour of the red carpet, Rida shared a deeply personal message regarding her journey to Cannes. In her Instagram post, she admitted that her initial reaction to the invitation was to decline. "When I first found out I had the opportunity to walk the Cannes red carpet, I said no. I didn’t think I deserved it. I questioned myself every second," she revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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She credited her management team for pushing her beyond her self-doubt. Rida's post touched on the rollercoaster of emotions — from the fear of public criticism to the eventual realisation that this was her moment to own. She also revealed that the choice of designer was deliberate. Having worked with Nikhil previously, Rida noted that the piece 'felt like her'. She likened the experience to a childhood dream, stating that while she never had Barbie dolls growing up, the gown made her feel like a princess.

The debut marks a significant milestone for the creator, and by choosing to wear an emerging Indian couturier on one of the world's most scrutinised stages, Rida reinforced her reputation as a cultural curator, proving that the journey from Coorg to Cannes is paved with hard work, authenticity, and a bit of self-belief.

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"When I say this year is mine, I mean it. This year, and everything that comes after, is mine," she concluded

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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