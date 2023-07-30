Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on date night, serve couple fashion goals

Ranveer Singh took his wife, Deepika Padukone, to watch his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The paparazzi clicked Ranveer and Deepika outside the movie theatre enjoying their date night and shared the snippets on social media. The couple served date-night couple fashion goals in their stylish looks. Scroll through to check out what they wore.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on date night. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoyed their weekend date night by watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the movie theatres and shared the pictures and videos on social media. While Ranveer wore an all-black comfy look, Deepika nailed the denim on the denim trend in a chic outfit. Earlier, Ranveer had posted an adorable selfie featuring Deepika on his Instagram stories with a poll 'Take her to see Rocky Rani'.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's movie date look decoded

Deepika Padukone wore a bodycon white tank top featuring a plunging neckline and layered it with a denim jacket. It has a collared neckline, patch pockets, full-length sleeves, a patchwork design, metal button fastenings, an open front, and a tailored fitting. She completed the look with high-waisted dark blue boyfriend jeans featuring folded hem and a body-skimming fit.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoy date night in comfy chic ensembles. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with a black and white top handle mini bag with a gold chain accessory, chunky white sneakers, gold and diamond rings, sleek bracelets, and a stylish luxury watch. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, feathered brows, glossy nude lips, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh chose an all-black outfit for the date night. He wore a black sweatshirt from Rhude featuring a hoodie, full-length sleeves, cinched waist and cuffs, a relaxed fitting, and a multi-coloured print on the front. He completed the look with matching black sweats featuring a baggy fitting, cinched hem and a mid-rise waist. Chunky sneakers, a printed bandana, a black beanie, nerdy glasses, and diamond ear studs rounded it off.

