Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala 2023; steals the spotlight in a sensational one-shoulder gown. All pics

Deepika Padukone attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. The guest list included big names, including Selena Gomez, Robert Downey Jr, Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Banks, Olivia Wilde, Danai Gurira, Sandra Oh, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Chan, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and others. Deepika wore an indigo blue gown for the occasion and styled it with shimmering diamond jewels.

Deepika Padukone attends the Annual Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone attended the Academy Museum Gala 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone shared pictures of her glamorous look for the Academy Museum Gala 2023. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Monday to post pictures of herself on her story dressed in the floor-length gown she wore for attending the Annual Academy Museum Gala 2023 in California. The images are from her hotel before she left for the star-studded gala. It shows Deepika striking pose for the camera and showing off her million-buck look for the affair. Scroll through to read our detailed download on Deepika's outfit below.

Deepika's indigo-blue sleeveless gown features a one-shoulder plunging sweetheart neckline showing off her decolletage, structured boning, fitted bodice hugging her svelte frame, mermaid silhouette, floor-grazing hem length, and a long train on the back.

Deepika Padukone wore an indigo blue gown for the Academy Museum Gala 2023. (AFP, Instagram)

Deepika accessorised her gown with striking diamond jewels, including dangling earrings, statement rings, and bracelets. In the end, she chose muted smoky eye shadow, darkened on-fleek brows, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude brown lip shade, beaming highlighter, rouge on the cheekbones, and contouring for the glam picks. Lightly tousled and an open messy hairdo rounded off Deepika's Academy Museum Gala look.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen soon in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh.