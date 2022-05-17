Deepika Padukone attends Cannes Film Festival jury dinner in sleeveless Louis Vuitton mini dress and boots: Pics, videos

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor Deepika Padukone arrived in Cannes yesterday to attend one of the most prestigious film festivals - the Cannes Film Festival - which kickstarts today as one of its jury members. The Gehraiyaan actor even shared a vlog video with her fans after landing in the French Riviera town and delighted her followers with some snippets. After landing, Deepika attended the special jury dinner with the other jury members, including Rebecca Hall, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. Deepika slipped into a sleeveless Louis Vuitton mini dress and high-heeled boots for the occasion - promising some exciting fashion moments to look forward to.

On Monday, May 16, Deepika Padukone attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury dinner at the Hotel Martinez looking as glam as ever. The star chose a Louis Vuitton ensemble for the occasion. She recently became the House Ambassador for the luxury fashion house. Pictures and videos of her get-up are going viral on social media. Scroll ahead to see Deepika's photos. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone makes it to Cannes Film Festival Jury: A look at all her best red carpet appearances)

Deepika's ensemble is a modified look from Louis Vuitton's Fall collection. It features a sleeveless black mini dress featuring shimmering embellishments on the front in silver, gold, yellow, red and black shades. The actor wore the black dress over a sleeveless white mini-ensemble, creating a glamorous and minimal look fit for a dinner outing.

Deepika Padukone attends Cannes Film Festival jury dinner. (Reuters)

Deepika paired the ensemble with tan-brown boots and an embellished box shoulder bag in gold and black. She had donned the same high-heeled boots to attend Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show at the Salk Institute in La Jolla in San Diego County.

In the end, Deepika went for centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, glossy nude lip shade, blushed skin and on-fleek brows to complete the glam picks.

Earlier, Deepika had shared a vlog of herself arriving in Cannes, France. The video featured some highlight moments from her journey to the French Riviera town, including the star talking about her 11-hour flight and craving food.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern.