Deepika Padukone serves 'some Yoga Flex' as she practices different asanas in new pics: Ranveer Singh is impressed

Actor Deepika Padukone loves working out while including various forms of exercise in her routine. The Piku actor, who recently became the first Indian Indian brand ambassador of luxury label Louis Vuitton, does Pilates, strength training and cardio. Most recently, she also became a fan of yoga, and even her last film - Gehraiyaan - is proof enough of the same. Now, the star practised this ancient technique for a new ad photoshoot and served her followers with some 'Yoga Flex'. She took to Instagram to share pictures of herself doing various yoga asanas and even got praise from her husband, Ranveer Singh. Read on to know the benefits of these poses and why you should add them to your routine.

On Thursday, Deepika shared several pictures where she did different yoga asanas with much ease and motivated us to roll out our yoga mats. The actor captioned her post, "Some Yoga Flex." Dressed in a nude pink sleeveless unitard and hair tied in a sleek bun, Deepika practised the asanas. The post shows her doing the Eagle Pose or Garudasana, Ustrasana or Camel Pose, Flip The Dog Pose, Anjaneyasana or Crescent Moon Pose, and Virabhadrasana II or Warrior Pose II. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's white pantsuit reminds internet of Deepika Padukone's similar look)

If you felt motivated after looking at Deepika's pictures to kickstart your yoga journey, we found more reasons for you to add these poses to your exercise regimen. Scroll ahead to read the benefits of each pose.

Eagle Pose or Garudasana Benefits:

Eagle Pose or Garudasana gives the hips a deep stretch, promotes deep breathing, increases focus and balance, and opens up the shoulders. It also stretches the shoulders, upper back, and thighs, boosts postural and body awareness, and strengthens the core.

Deepika Padukone does the Ustrasana or Camel Pose and Flip The Dog Pose. (Instagram)

Ustrasana or Camel Pose Benefits:

Ustrasana or Camel Pose stretches the entire front of the body - ankles, thighs, groins, abdomen, chest, and throat. It opens up the deep hip flexors (psoas), strengthens back muscles, improves posture, and stimulates the organs of the abdomen and neck.

Flip The Dog Pose Benefits:

Flip The Dog Pose strengthens wrists, arms, upper back, shoulders, quadriceps and glutes. It focuses on the arms, shoulders, biceps and triceps, stimulates blood flow, improves posture and fine-tunes the foot muscles.

Deepika Padukone does the Anjaneyasana or Crescent Moon Pose and Virabhadrasana II or Warrior II Pose. (Instagram)

Anjaneyasana or Crescent Moon Pose Benefits:

Anjaneyasana is known to release tension in the hips, stretch hamstrings, quads and groin, strengthen the knees and help build mental focus. It also engages the deep core muscles, helps create stability, alleviates pain caused by sciatica, and improves balance.

Virabhadrasana II or Warrior II Pose Benefits:

Warrior II or Virabhadrasana II stretches the hips, groins and shoulders, opens the chest and lungs, energizes tired limbs, stimulates abdominal organs, develops balance and stability, and improves circulation and respiration.

After Deepika posted the photos, many of her followers flooded the comments section with praises. Ranveer Singh wrote "Dayum." Another user commented, "Yoga goals." Many dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments.

What do you think of Deepika's yoga session?