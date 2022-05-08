Deepika Padukone's summer-ready white jumpsuit for airport look deserves to be in your wardrobe: Check out pics, videos

Actor Deepika Padukone's style statements never fail to impress the internet. Whether she is walking the red carpet or just casually lounging at her home, Deepika always looks elegant. Even her airport style is a testament to her on-point looks. Don't believe us? Well, her latest outing is proof enough. Deepika arrived in Mumbai last night dressed in one of the trendiest and most comfortable ensembles ever. She chose an all-white jumpsuit, and it deserves to be in your summer season wardrobe.

On Saturday, paparazzi clicked Deepika stepping out of the airport. She smiled at the cameras as she walked toward her car. Pictures and videos of the Gehraiyaan actor started doing rounds on the internet, with people crushing over her effortless look. If you are looking for easy-breezy pieces for your summer wardrobe, bookmark looks from Deepika's airport style. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone makes dazzling entrance, Ranveer Singh's outfit leaves fans confused at Arpita Khan's Eid bash)

Deepika wore an all-white jumpsuit at the airport. It features a collared neckline, button-up details on the torso, long billowy sleeves with folded cuffs, loose-fitting on the legs, and a figure-skimming silhouette that draped Deepika's frame aesthetically to give a casual touch to her airport look.

Deepika Padukone clicked at the Mumbai airport.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

To add a depth of colour to the look, Deepika chose black tinted broad sunglasses and an over-the-body mini bag. The bag is from the shelves of luxury label Louis Vuitton and comes in their logo print on a dark brown base, olive green straps and chain embellishments. A pair of chunky white sneakers rounded it all off.

Deepika Padukone stuns in an all-white jumpsuit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Deepika opted for a messy centre-parted low ponytail, glowing skin, white acrylic nails, nude blush lip shade and minimal make-up to give the final touches to her airport look. If you loved Deepika's jumpsuit and are inspired to add it to your wardrobe, style it simple like the star or make it trendier with bold make-up and accessories.

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Additionally, the star recently announced that she is part of the competition jury of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with many other prestigious names.