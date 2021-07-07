Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh in velvet hoodie and joggers worth 3k

Deepika Padukone danced with Ranveer Singh on Yashraj Mukhate's Tuada Kutta Tommy mashup wearing a velvet crop hoodie and joggers set. The ensemble is worth ₹3,000 and won't burn a hole in your pocket.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh in velvet hoodie and joggers worth 3k(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday by sharing a hilarious video of her dancing with the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor. The couple danced to Yashraj Mukhate's viral mashup 'Tuada Kutta Tommy'. Deepika wore an affordable velvet crop hoodie and joggers set worth 3k from the fast-fashion brand Zara for the video.

Deepika danced and teased Ranveer in the video, wearing a shiny sea green crop hoodie that featured a round neck and an attached cap on the back. The crop top had elastic trims, long sleeves and front metal zip fastening.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone throws back to Chhapaak days with her bold look in black corset

Deepika teamed the crop hoodie with matching velvet joggers from Zara. The high-waist trousers featured an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring and a wide-leg design. What's incredible is that her ensemble also had real side pockets making it quite an addition to the wardrobe.

Deepika accessorised her ensemble with a chunky layered gold chain, vintage sunglasses and black and white Nike trainers. The Chhapaak actor left her short locks open in a middle paring and opted for minimal make-up with the look.

If you wish to add Deepika's look to your wardrobe, we have found the price for you, and it won't burn a hole in your pocket. The Velvet Cropped Hoodie and Jogging Trousers are each available at a discounted price of 1,490 on the Zara website.

Deepika Padukone's Cropped Velvet Hoodie (zara.com)
Deepika Padukone's Velvet Jogging Trousers (zara.com)

Ranveer Singh wore an all-white street style look to complement his wife in the fun birthday video. He chose a loose white T-shirt and white cargo pants paired with futuristic sunglasses, ear stud, a chain and chunky white sneakers.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recreated Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's infamous dialogue 'Meri Koi Feeling Nahi Hai' in the video and danced to catchy beats added by Yashraj. Deepika had shared the video with the caption, "But since it's your birthday, I'll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…Happy Happy Birthday, My Most Favourite Person."

