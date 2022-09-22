Deepika Padukone flies back to Mumbai in black dress, denim shrug

Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport fashion – we mean it. The actor goes effortlessly stylish in comfy attires every time she is spotted by paparazzi flying out of the city, or back in. From merging style, sass and comfort effortless into stunning attires, Deepika keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us. Being one of the busiest stars of Bollywood, Deepika is often photographed by paparazzi outside Mumbai’s international airport. The airport is always a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities taking the flight. But when it comes to Deepika Padukone, she knows how to keep it minimal with style. Less is more for Deepika and the actor believes in this fashion mantra. Deepika is also currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. From attending the Filmfare awards in an offbeat attire – denim and oversized shirt, to her fleeting cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s recent-release Brahmastra, Deepika is all over the news.

ALSO READ: Another day, another stunning airport look of Deepika Padukone | Watch

The actor was recently spotted by paparazzi flying back to Mumbai in style. For returning to Mumbai, Deepika opted for the classic combination of denim-on-black and aced the look. The actor was photographed walking out of the airport in a black long dress with a closed neckline and a white detail at the waist. She added more drama to her look with an oversized pastel blue denim shrug with folded sleeves. Deepika carried a black sling bag with golden chain details and accessorised her look for the day in white sneakers. Check out her pictures, video here:

Deepika flew back to Mumbai in style. (Instagram/@viralbhayani)

Deepika decked up in tinted shades and was all smiles for the cameras outside. The actor wore her hair into a clean bun and decked up in minimal makeup to complement her chic look. In golden hoop earrings, contoured face and a shade of nude lipstick, she made airport fashion police stop and stare.