Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan promotions look in Louis Vuitton crop jacket and mini skirt costs 3 lakh: All pics

Actor Deepika Padukone's looks for Gehraiyaan promotions has been the talk of the town for a while now. The star and her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, created some of the chicest and head-turning looks for all the promotional events. They even got a thumbs up from fans and fashion critics. One of the latest looks - check printed crop jacket and mini skirt set, which the star donned a day before the film's release on February 11, also made our jaws hit the floor, not just because the star looked stunning, but also because of its cost.

Shaleena took to her Instagram page on Friday to post pictures of Deepika dressed in a chic cropped jacket and mini skirt set, giving us a modern Cher Horowitz from Clueless-inspired moment. The star was dressed from head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton and made her fans' hearts skip a beat. If you wish to find out the price of the ensemble, we have all the details for you. But first, here's a look at Deepika's pictures.

Deepika's grey and white ensemble featuring the iconic Damier Azur motif is available on the Louis Vuitton website. The cropped blazer is called the Damier Azur Denim Trucker Jacket and is worth ₹2,08,019 (USD 2,750). The skirt is called the Damier Azur Denim A-Line Mini Skirt, and it costs ₹1,36,158 (USD 1,800). The set is worth a whopping ₹3,44,177.

The Damier Azur Denim Trucker Jacket. (louisvuitton.com)

The Damier Azur Denim A-Line Mini Skirt. (louisvuitton.com)

Deepika's cropped cotton gabardine trucker jacket comes in an oversized feminine silhouette, flap pockets, notch lapel collars, and a leather Louis Vuitton patch at the back.

Deepika, who is married to Ranveer Singh, wore the trucker jacket with a matching classic grey and white printed mini skirt and a white top. The A-line skirt is made from cotton gabardine and features a side pocket, brass buttons, and a mini length.

Deepika teamed the ensemble with beige suede high-heeled boots, white ribbed stockings, gold LV logo hoop earrings, and a mini top handle bag in fuchsia pink shade. A messy top knot with a few stray hair strands sculpting the face, soft smoky eye shadow, a hint of mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, and blushed glow rounded off the glam picks.

What do you think of Deepika's look? Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.