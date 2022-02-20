Deepika Padukone in 1 lakh animal print dress for Gehraiyaan promotion divides Internet: What's that outfit

Actor Deepika Padukone rarely fails to make a positive impression with her sartorial choices. The star has been keeping busy with the promotions of her recently-released film, Gehraiyaan, and for each event, she donned a jaw-droppingly gorgeous look. The star chose another striking look - an animal print midi dress - for the film's recent promotions. However, this time she left the internet divided over her choice. Keep scrolling to find all the details and what netizens said.

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram recently to share a photo of the actor dressed in a black and white animal print dress. Additionally, pictures and videos of Deepika promoting the film in the midi also went viral online. The ensemble is from Australian designer Alex Perry's clothing label.

Deepika's silk-satin midi dress features a corseted bodice, a wide and plunging sweetheart neckline, raised shoulders, long balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs, a fit and flared silhouette with pleated and layered skirt, and a keyhole detail on the back. Moreover, the star made a case for funky patterns with her bold black and white animal print.

Deepika teamed the midi length dress with black thigh-high leather heeled boots, and for jewellery, she chose gold patterned earrings and rings. Her minimal glam picks included a messy low ponytail, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base make-up, and mascara-adorned lashes.

After pictures and videos of the star made it online, her fans and followers took to the comments section to give their views on the look. While some loved the star's style, others criticised her choice. One user wrote, "What's that outfit." Another wrote, "Beauty like no other."

See more comments here:

Comments on Deepika Padukone's picture.

However, if you loved Deepika's ensemble, we found out where you can buy the exact look. The dress, called Addilyn, is available on the Alex Perry website and costs ₹1,60,802 (AUD 3,000).

The Addilyn dress. (alexperry.com)

What do you think of Deepika's look - Yay or Nay?

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. The Amazon Original movie had an OTT premiere on February 11.