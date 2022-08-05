Deepika Padukone is a beauty in black sequin see-through saree and stylish blouse for an event: All pics, video

Actor Deepika Padukone rarely makes a wrong move when it comes to fashion. Whether it is gorgeous ethnic pieces or Gen-Z-approved casuals, or even red-carpet-ready gowns, the Gehraiyaan actor knows how to work each style with undeniable grace. Her latest look for attending an event last night in Mumbai backs our claim. The star arrived at the occasion dressed in a black sequinned saree and a stylish blouse, looking beautiful as ever. Her ensemble is a must-have piece for your wardrobe.

On Thursday evening, paparazzi clicked Deepika arriving at an event in Mumbai, dressed in a black sequinned saree. The actor teamed the six yards with a stylish blouse piece, a favourite of many Bollywood divas this season. Soon, pictures and videos of Deepika smiling for the cameras and looking graceful as ever started circulating on social media. Scroll ahead to check out the posts. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone takes over California with Ranveer Singh in an elegant suit)

Deepika Padukone draped herself in a see-through black saree decked with sequinned embellishments placed in vertical lines. The star wore the six yards of wonder in the traditional draping style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders and accentuating her svelte frame.

Deepika Padukone attends an event in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Additionally, Deepika teamed the six yards with a matching black blouse. The stylish and unique piece comes with full sleeves, heavy sequin embellishments, a round neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a curved inverted sweetheart hemline baring her toned midriff. The trendy hem is all the rage among Bollywood stars and was seen on Alia Bhatt most recently.

For accessories, Deepika picked minimal jewels with a pair of killer black pointed high heels from the shelves of luxury label Christian Louboutin. She also wore dainty dangling earrings and statement rings, keeping in mind the maximalist embellishments of her outfit.

Deepika Padukone wears a see-through black saree with a stylish blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Deepika chose a centre-parted sleek bun, sleek black eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, dewy base, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently turned showstopper with her husband, Ranveer Singh, for designer Manish Malhotra. The couple walked the ramp for his Mijwan fashion show, attended by the biggest names in the industry.