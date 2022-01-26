Deepika Padukone is unstoppable queen of fashion in 90k mini blazer dress for Gehraiyaan promotions

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepika Padukone proves why she is the unstoppable queen of fashion in a mini blazer dress and suede boots, which she wore for Gehraiyaan promotions. The dress is worth ₹90k.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 08:10 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Deepika Padukone's sartorial choices for Gehraiyaan promotions are a gift that keeps giving. After delighting fans with two ultra-glamorous looks in bodycon ensembles, the star is back with another monochromatic look that secures her position as the unstoppable queen of fashion. She chose a chic mini blazer dress for promoting the film on Tuesday with her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. We are living for this voguish fashion moment.

On Tuesday, celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani took to her Instagram page to share pictures of Deepika's mini blazer look for Gehraiyaan promotions. The images immediately went viral on social media, with fans loving the actor's styling choices. Additionally, like last time, Deepika wore an ensemble designed by London-based Georgian fashion designer David Koma.

Deepika chose a jacquard blazer dress cut in an oversized silhouette for the occasion. It features a geometric white and black print, double-breasted figure-skimming fit, a mini length, long sleeves which the diva pulled above her elbows to lend a casual touch, and matching button enclosures on the front. The star wore a black lacy top under the mini blazer which she hinted at with its plunging neckline.

Deepika's outfit takes inspiration from the 60s. It will be a perfect look for when you want to add retro vibes to your wardrobe. If you wish to buy the ensemble, it is currently available on the David Koma website. The blazer dress is called Geometric Jacquard Jacket and is worth 90,700.

Deepika's David Koma Geometric Jacquard Jacket.  (davidkoma.com)

Deepika completed her attire by wearing high-heeled black suede thigh-high boots with a pointed front and a bodycon fit. The star kept things minimal in the jewellery department, as she chose just a pair of statement gold earrings to glam things up. In the end, the highlight of Deepika's look is her side-swept sleek braided ponytail.

In the end, Deepika chose bold winged eyeliner, bright pink lip shade, dewy make-up, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, shimmery eye shadow and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

