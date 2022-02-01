Deepika Padukone looks like a million bucks in black slip dress and high heels for dinner date: Pics and video

Actor Deepika Padukone went on a dinner date last night with her friends, and her sartorial choice for the occasion is making waves online. The paparazzi clicked the Gehraiyaan actor stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night, dressed in a black satin slip dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. The simple styling and the effortless ensemble won a thumbs up from us.

Deepika stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai looking like a million bucks and adding another great look to her recent glam appearance list. Ever since the star started promoting her much-anticipated film Gehraiyaan, she has been serving back to back fashionable looks worthy of the red carpet. This new look, though much simpler than the rest, is also one of our favourites.

Deepika Padukone in a black slip dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika made a case for satin slip dresses during her outing in the city. She chose a sleeveless black calf-length ensemble featuring barely-there spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline and back, and a flowy silhouette-skimming her svelte frame.

Deepika wore the satin dress with minimal accessories, including metallic hoop earrings and pointed black Christian Louboutin pumps. She left her tresses open in a side parting and styled them in soft curls. A glowing skin, winged eyeliner, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and nude lip shade rounded up the glam picks.

Deepika Padukone wears Christian Louboutin heels. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Slip dresses have been a celebrity favourite for quite some time now. From Deepika's Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora and more, enjoy wearing this statement look. You can also bookmark this style for updating your summer wardrobe.

Apart from impressing the internet with her stellar looks from Gehraiyaan promotions, Deepika has also been in the news because of a controversy. The star became a target of an allegedly 'sexist' post seemingly targetting her clothes during the Gehraiyaan promotion. Freddy Birdy, a popular account on Instagram, had shared the post.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan is a Shakun Batra film. It also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

