After Deepika Padukone's 'moron' barb, influencer says it's ‘the only non-fake thing she's said in her entire career'

Days after Deepika Padukone reacted to an allegedly 'sexist' post seemingly targetting her clothes during the Gehraiyaan promotion, the social media user, who shared the original post, has shot back at the actor saying he wasn't mocking her, adding that she is free to wear her hemlines 'till (her) toes or ears'.

Taking to Instagram, Freddy Birdy, a popular account on the platform, shared on Monday afternoon, "Dear Deepika, I'm not 'mocking you' for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears for all I care. And thank you for calling me a 'moron'. It's the only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career. Love, Fred."

Freddy Birdy shared this on his Instagram feed on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Freddy had shared a post seemingly targetting the clothes worn by the female stars of Gehrayiaan during the promotions. It read, "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches." A part of the caption read, "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan." He has since made his account private and reportedly deleted the post. Actor Mrunal Thakur was one of many to like that post, for which she was criticised by fans on Twitter.

The post by Freddy which had started the controversy.

Gehraiyaan is a Shakun Batra film which stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. On Sunday, Deepika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note that read, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." She also added a '#IYKYK' sticker. The acronym stands for- if you know you know.

Deepika's story, which was shared by Freddy on his account.

It is uncertain if Deepika's story was about Freddy or not. However, Freddy later shared that story on his own account and wrote, "The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone's entire career," a phrase he repeated in his post on Monday evening.

Also read: Mrunal Thakur reacts as Deepika Padukone fans accuse her of liking 'sexist' post on 'tiny clothes' at Gehraiyaan promos

Freddy Birdy runs a popular Instagram page, which is followed by Bollywood celebs, including actors Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor. The actors often share his posts on their accounts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON