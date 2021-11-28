Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, who wore the 3k green joggers set better?

Actor Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in comfy green joggers set. The ensemble is from the shelves of fast fashion label Zara, and the star wore it for a photoshoot. Though Kriti looked effortless in the monotone outfit, it reminded us of Deepika Padukone's recent look at the Mumbai airport. She had worn the same joggers set to arrive in the bay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures from her shoot. She wore a comfy round neck sweatshirt and teamed it with high-waisted joggers, statement jewels and minimal accessories. "You talkin to me?," Kriti had captioned the post.

As for Deepika, the star was seen at the Mumbai airport dressed in the same round-neck sweatshirt and pants set. She kept her airport look fuss-free. Unlike Kriti, Deepika's styling screamed laidback vibes. Both the divas gave us different ways to don the chic look. Scroll ahead to see the pictures.

Deepika Padukone at the airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone glams colourful athleisure with mismatched heels in Dubai

Coming to the ensemble, the set features a sweatshirt with drop shoulders, ribbed trims on the hem, cuffs and neckline, and cropped length. The trousers come with an adjustable elastic drawstring waistband, side pockets and elastic cuffed hems.

Kriti styled the ensemble with a chunky gold chain, matching hoop earrings, multiple gold statement rings, and gold nail paint. White ankle-length sneakers, centre-parted messy bun, glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off the look.

Kriti Sanon in the green joggers set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika accessorised the green joggers set with accessories that created a colour-block effect. She chose bright yellow lace-up sneakers, a beige shoulder bag, a watch, a bracelet, and several rings. A sleek low bun and glowing skin rounded it all off.

Deepika Padukone in the green joggers set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keen on buying Deepika and Kriti's matching joggers set? Well, we have the price details for you. Called the Basic sweatshirt and Plush jersey jogging trousers, it is available on the Zara website and is worth ₹3,090. The top costs ₹1,300 (USD 17.9) approximately and the pants are for ₹1,790.

The Basic sweatshirt. (zara.in)

The Plush jersey jogging trousers. (zara.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who wore the look better?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter