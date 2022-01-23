Deepika Padukone or Parineeti Chopra: Who wore the elegant all-white sharara set better?

Actor Parineeti Chopra is currently staying busy as she shoots for the reality TV show Hunarbaaz, on which she is a judge along with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. The star has been making appearances on the show dressed in stunning ensembles. And recently, for one of the episodes, Parineeti made a statement in a white embroidered sharara set. Though the star looked beautiful, her outfit reminded us of a similar look that Gehraiyaan actor Deepika Padukone had sported for Diwali celebrations with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in 2020.

Parineeti took to Instagram on Saturday to post several pictures of herself wearing a pristine white sharara set. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Ritika Mirchandani and the star looked breathtaking in it. If you skipped this look, scroll for a closer peek.

Parineeti's ensemble features a short kurti that comes with a plunging V neckline, full sleeves, button-up details on the front, and a matching fabric belt with a gold buckle to cinch in at the waist and define the star's enviable curves. The intricate threadwork, beaded patterns, mirror embellishments, scalloped hemline, and shiny sequins elevated Parineeti's contemporary ethnic look.

Parineeti Chopra in a Ritika Mirchandani sharara set.

Parineeti wore the kurti with white sharara pants featuring a floor-grazing hem length, patti embroidery and intricate beaded patterns done all over. She wore the ensemble with minimal accessories and jewels, including matching pumps, statement rings, stone-adorned ear studs, and an ornate gold choker necklace.

Parineeti wore the ensemble with minimal accessories and jewels

Centre-parted open tresses set in a sleeked back style, beaming highlighter, smoky eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam picks.

As for Deepika, the star's white sharara set is also by designer Ritika Mirchandani. Her ensemble features a short peplum-style kurti with exaggerated shoulders, intricate threadwork on sheer fabric, and sequinned embellishments. She teamed it with lightweight sharara pants decorated with beaded patterns, bringing in the right amount of drama.

Deepika Padukone in a Ritika Mirchandani sharara set.

Deepika completed the look by sticking with a beauty combo that has always served her well: a simple low bun, bronzed cheeks, subtle smoky eyes and matte pink lips. The actor carried a creamy white clutch with the ensemble and rounded it off with matching heels and sparkling diamond stud earrings.

Who do you think wore it the best?