Deepika Padukone radiates elegance in black ethnic ensemble, Ranveer Singh reacts with melting face emoji. All pics

Deepika Padukone, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, graced the wedding reception of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya in Mumbai, making a rare appearance that left everyone in awe. Renowned for her impeccable ethnic fashion choices, Deepika once again proved her style prowess as she donned a mesmerizing black ensemble. While her recent social media posts showcased chic pantsuit looks and casual attire, fans were eagerly awaiting a glimpse of her ethnic diary, and Deepika did not disappoint. With her stunning appearance, she effortlessly commanded attention and exuded elegance fit for a queen. The charismatic actress left us captivated, unable to look away from her radiant beauty and flawless style. Stay tuned as we delve into the details of her breathtaking look. (Also read: Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya twin at their Sangeet; Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh look dapper: Who wore what )

Deepika Padukone Dazzles in Intricate Black Anarkali Suit

Deepika once again proved her style prowess as she donned a mesmerizing black ensemble.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing captivating photos on Instagram, showcasing her stunning appearance in black ethnic attire and flawless makeup. Radiating sheer elegance, she effortlessly graced our screens, captivating hearts with her charismatic look. The pictures swiftly went viral on social media, amassing over 800k likes and numerous comments from adoring fans showering her with praise and compliments. Even her husband, Ranveer Singh, couldn't resist leaving a heartfelt emoji in the comment section. Let's take a moment to admire the beauty and grace captured in her stunning photos.

For her look, the actress opted for an exquisite Anamika Khanna creation, a beautiful black anarkali suit. The outfit showcased intricate golden hand embroidery, adorning the entire ensemble. With its round neckline, full sleeves, and flared silhouette, the suit exuded timeless elegance. The addition of gotta patti work and exquisite floral embroidery elevated Deepika's look to a whole new level, adding a touch of opulence and charm.

Deepika embraced a captivating makeup look, featuring mesmerizing smokey eyes accentuated with brown eyeshadow, shimmer, and smudged black eyeliner. Her darkened brown, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick completed her glamorous appearance. She adorned herself with striking green emerald drop statement earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. With her sleek hair styled in a middle partition, she flawlessly completed her stunning and glamorous ensemble.

