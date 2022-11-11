Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh slay another red carpet look. All pics, video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone know how to slay fashion goals – individually and together. The power couple of Bollywood is known for making strong public appearances, laden with love, admiration for each other, all the while giving us all kinds of goals, from love to fashion. At the GQ Awards, Ranveer and Deepika made an appearance together and walked right into all of our hearts, all over again. Deepika, an absolute fashionista, is known for slaying fashion goals like a queen. With every snippet from her fashion diaries, the actor keeps reinstating in us that her sense of fashion is meant to be loved. Ranveer, on the other hand, is loved for his sartorial sense of fashion. The actor can literally wear any attire and make it look better.

Ranveer and Deepika decked up in contrasting shades for the GQ Awards as they posed together for the cameras. Deepika declared her love for red in a red formal ensemble with a twist, while Ranveer was at his sartorial best in a black ensemble with glam details. Deepika looked like a queen in a red corset bra with tied around details at the neckline. She layered it with a red oversized blazer and a pair of formal red trousers with flared details at the ankles. In red stilettos, she aced the look to perfection.

Deepika gave a twist to her formal ensemble. (HT photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a green T-shirt layered with a black coat. He further teamed it with a black blazer and a pair of black satin trousers with details of a red and white dragon in one leg. He added more glam to his look in a silver oxidised neck choker that came with golden chain details covering his chest. In contrasting white shows, and tinted shades, Ranveer looked perfect.

Ranveer posed for the cameras. (HT photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer and Deepika complemented each other, as they looked picture perfect like always.

Deepika and Ranveer posed together. (HT photos/Varinder Chawla)

The couple met on the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and dated for six years, before tying the knot in a dreamy wedding in Italy, in 2018.