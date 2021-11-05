Deepika Padukone's Diwali look in 70k chanderi anarkali leaves Ranveer Singh awestruck

Actor Deepika Padukone wished her fans Happy Diwali on November 4 evening with gorgeous pictures of herself smiling brightly for the camera. The images showed the style icon dressed in a pretty grape pink chanderi silk suit set. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, like many of the star's followers, was also left awestruck.

Deepika posted the photos on her Instagram page with the caption, "May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali." The first click showed Deepika looking directly at the camera, and the other was a candid click of her smiling.

The 35-year-old actor's chanderi silk suit set is from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite clothing label Torani. It is a perfect festive look that deserves to be in your collection. If you wish to buy the ensemble, we have all the details for you. Scroll ahead to find out its price and to see Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's post.

The grape pink chanderi silk suit set features a floor-grazing anarkali kurta with a round neckline, sheer sleeves, and a flowy silhouette. The intricate floral embroidery in white elevated the attire's look and added a subtle elegance to Deepika's Diwali look.

The Padmaavat star teamed the kurta with matching pants and an organza silk dupatta featuring scalloped borders and similar floral patterned embroidery done all over. Deepika draped the odhani on one shoulder and around her body.

Keen on adding this chanderi silk piece to your wardrobe? The suit, called Gulbaag Sutlej Ghera Set, is available on the Torani website and is worth ₹70k.

Deepika's Gulbaag Sutlej Ghera Set. (torani.in)

Minimal jewels and make-up rounded off the styling elements for the ethnic attire. Deepika chose stone-adorned floral drop earrings, glowing skin, blush pink lip shade, subtle eye make-up, and mascara. The star ditched her signature bun and left her locks open in a centre parting.

Deepika's post received much love from her followers after she shared it online. Ranveer also took to the comments section to praise her and wrote, "Baby baby baby [heart-eye emojis]."

Ranveer Singh's comment.

What do you think of Deepika's look?

