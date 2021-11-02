Ranveer Singh's post-workout ripped pics is the motivation we need, internet calls him sexy beast

Actor Ranveer Singh is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, and his latest Instagram post is proof enough. The star rarely posts about his workout routine on social media. However, he treated his fans with post-workout pictures recently. And his ripped physique in it is all the motivation we need to hit the grind today.

Ranveer, who is married to Deepika Padukone, hit the gym recently to indulge in a rigorous workout session. Taking to Instagram, he posted several images of himself post the high-intensity routine. "Born to Kill Built to Last," Ranveer captioned the post.

The photos show the Padmaavat actor drenched in sweat post working out at his gym. His pictures motivated us to say goodbye to our lazy schedule and sweat it out. Dressed in a black tank top, joggers, gloves and hair tied in a ponytail, Ranveer looked ripped in the pictures. Many celebrities like Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also praised him in the comments section.

Take a look at Ranveer's post:

ALSO READ | Pics: Ranveer Singh in pinstriped suit, double ponytail proves he is the king of quirk

Though Ranveer did not reveal the workout routine he followed at the gym, the last photo in his post shows him working on a punching bag. Boxing is quite effective because it engages the arms, shoulders, chest, back, legs, and core muscles. This workout also improves upper body strength and power.

After Ranveer posted the photos, it immediately went viral and garnered more than 1 million likes and several comments. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Lean machine," and Anil Kapoor posted a raised fist emoji. Another user commented, "Sexy beast."

Comments on Ranveer Singh's post.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will star next in Kabir Khan's 83 with Deepika Padukone. He will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, and she will essay the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia, in the film. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt. It also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON