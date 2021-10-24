Ranveer Singh relates with Sara Ali Khan's uninhibited style in viral video from The Big Picture

A video of Ranveer Singh hyping up Sara Ali Khan's style and saying that he relates with her uninhibited looks is trending on Instagram. Sara, with Janhvi Kapoor, had made an appearance on Ranveer's brand-new quiz show The Big Picture. The clip is from one of the episodes from the show, and it is the funniest thing you will see today.

Sara Ali Khan's stylist Ami Patel shared the video with Sara and Ranveer's fans on Instagram today, October 24. She captioned the video, "Hahahahahaha," with several laughing emoticons. She also tagged the actors in the short reel.

The video begins with Ranveer appreciating Sara and her sense of style. He said, "Agar main kisi ke saath relate karta hun. Jaise main bhi failu hi hun na. Mere jaise hain Sara Ali Khan, totally cool, uninhibited and IDGAF. Put it there." After this, both Sara and Ranveer fist-bumped each other.

Then, Sara told Ami to let her dress like Ranveer. The actor added that the only time she does not trust her stylist's advice is when she questions her decision of wearing an ensemble inspired by the Bajirao actor. "Ami see you should let me dress like him more. Maine bola na 99 per cent of the time main inhe [Ami] trust karti hun, aur ek per cent tab hai jab wo bolti hai, 'Again we are doing a Ranveer Singh. Again we are doing it. Come on Sara, not again Ranveer Singh'," she said.

Watch the video here:

After the video was shared on Instagram, Sara and Ranveer's fans flooded the comments section praising the stars. One wrote, "This is the cutest part of the show, the way Ranveer hypes Sara."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh's video.

Moreover, even for the show, both Sara and Ranveer twinned in equally OTT ensembles. While Sara chose a sequinned animal print mini dress, Ranveer wore a black tuxedo featuring an embellished blazer.

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh worked together in the 2018 film Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty.

