Deepika Padukone sizzles in a sultry one-shoulder midi, 18 lakh Chopard watch

Another day, another casual pose by Deepika Padukone in a ravishing one-shoulder dress and redefining the messy bun hairstyle, turning brand ambassador for another international luxury brand and another day of Ranveer Singh being totally smitten by his Leela’s beauty and poise. After Levi's jeans, Deepika joins Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna and Julia Roberts as she turned brand ambassador of Chopard but it is her muted style and silhouette in one-shoulder dress, a messy bun and ₹18 lakh watch that leaves Ranveer Singh swooning.

Taking to her social media handle, Deepika dropped the big news as she of taking another step into becoming a powerful global icon. Dropping a sartorially elegant picture, Deepika shared a strong mantra as she highlighted the fragility and strength of the human mind.

The Bollywood actor described it with great intelligence, “To accept the highs and the lows.To embrace the various emotions that we are challenged with every single day. And to live a life that is fueled by authenticity and purpose” and used a part of her mantra to caption her sultry picture in which she flaunted one of her favourites from Chopard collection.

The picture featured the diva donning a one-shoulder dress in a shade of white, sporting a messy bun and accessorizing her look with a Chopard watch and some accessories. The ivory asymmetric midi dress came with a single pleated drape sleeve detail in ivory heavy crepe.

As for the Chopard’s gorgeous leather strap watch, it belonged to the Happy Sport collection and was studded with diamonds. It sported a rose gold dial and approximately costs Rs. 18 lakhs.

The wristwatch was teamed with Happy Hearts bangles in rose gold that had an emblematic moving diamond and while one sported mother-of-pearl stone, another carried a turquoise stone.

Accessorising her look further with a pair of dainty drop-heart earrings, Deepika opted for a dab of pink lipstick, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows to amplify the glam quotient while her hair was pulled back in a messy bun. Quick to respond, Ranveer Singh emptied his stash of love in the comments section as he gushed, “Kya baat hai , baby ... (sic)” and “Elegance ki moorat (sic)” punctuated with red hearts, claps and sparkle emojis.

Ranveer Singh's comments on Deepika Padukone's picture (Instagram/deepikapadukone)

It is Deepika’s strong mantra for a free spirit that resonated with Chopard who called it a “witness to a deep humanity; making her a true global icon”. In a statement, Chopard further shared their reason for choosing her and expressed, “Her splendid beauty and poise have made her a style and fashion icon. Her humility however, gives her achievements incredible substance. Above all, she remains genuinely affable. All of this while choosing to channel her popularity and influence and being solely responsible for transforming the landscape of mental health in India and around the world.”

