Deepika Padukone stuns in exquisite saree at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show; Ranveer Singh can't stop admiring her

Bollywood's favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra, known for his groundbreaking styles, hosted a lavish Bridal Couture show in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The event was a glamorous affair with A-list Bollywood celebrities marking their presence, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi and others. However, whenever Deepika Padukone attends an event, she ensures that all eyes are on her, especially when DP adorns herself in a saree. Damn! We can't keep calm. Ever since her pictures from the event went viral on social media, her fans have been going crazy with admiration. Read on to know more about her stunning look. (Also read: Deepika Padukone elevates her sportswear look with bold lipstick in new photoshoot, fan says 'You ate queen'. We agree )

Deepika Padukone Dazzles in Gorgeous White Saree

Deepika Padukone attended the Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show in a gorgeous white saree and mirror-work backless blouse.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

We are already enamoured by Deepika's videos and photos from the night, and the actress gave us yet another reason to adore her as she shared her gorgeous pictures on Instagram, setting it ablaze. Her post is accompanied by the caption, "In the game of clothes, a saree will always win." In the post, Deepika can be seen posing gracefully in a breathtaking saree. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering likes and comments from her fans. Even her husband couldn't contain his excitement and commented, "Jaan lele meri…" on her post. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning look.

Decoding Deepika's Stunning Look

For her look, the actress ditched gowns and donned a gorgeous white saree which was crafted from netted sheer fabric and adorned with intricate frill work all over, exuding an elegant charm. She gracefully draped it, allowing the pallu to cascade beautifully from her shoulders. Complementing the saree, she wore a backless blouse with a halter neck design, embellished with intricate mirror work, which elevated her overall look and added an extra touch of glamour.

Deepika donned bright red lipstick, nude eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks and lots of highlighter for her glam make-up look. She finished off her stunning look by keeping her accessories to a minimum, opting for just a pair of statement drop earrings adorned with green emeralds and her tresses styled into a clean bun.

