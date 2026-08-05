Deepika to Alia: 5 celebrities who made baggy jeans cool again, add these to your wardrobe and rock this trend with ease

If there's one denim trend that has completely taken over wardrobes in the last few years, it's baggy jeans. Skinny fits have quietly taken a backseat as celebrities continue to prove that relaxed denim is effortlessly cool. From airport looks to coffee runs and fashion week appearances, oversized jeans have become the ultimate off-duty staple. Baggy jeans are surprisingly versatile.

5 Celebrities who made baggy jeans cool again (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Dress them up with a corset or blazer, keep things casual with a basic tank, or lean into street style with oversized shirts and sneakers. And with Amazon's Great Freedom Sale starting August 7, this is the best time to bag these baggy jeans! These five celebrities have mastered the trend in their own unique way, making loose-fit denim a wardrobe essential rather than just another passing fashion moment.

Hailey Bieber: The Queen of Effortless Street Style

Nobody wears baggy jeans quite like Hailey Bieber. Whether she's stepping out for coffee in Los Angeles or heading to dinner, her formula rarely changes: oversized denim, a cropped tank, leather jacket or oversized blazer, chunky sneakers and tiny sunglasses.

Her styling proves that balance is everything. The relaxed silhouette of the jeans is offset by fitted tops and structured outerwear, creating a look that feels polished rather than oversized.

Style takeaway: Pair oversized jeans with a fitted tank and an oversized blazer for the ultimate model-off-duty aesthetic.

Deepika Padukone: Minimalism Done Right

Deepika Padukone's airport style has become a mood board for anyone who loves understated fashion. She often chooses wide-leg or baggy denim with oversized shirts, trench coats or classic white T-shirts, proving that basics never go out of style.

Her outfits rely on clean tailoring, neutral colours and timeless accessories instead of chasing trends, making her denim looks easy to recreate.

Style takeaway: Stick to monochrome separates and let relaxed denim become the statement piece.

Gigi Hadid: Vintage Meets Modern

Gigi Hadid has embraced oversized denim since long before it became mainstream. She frequently styles vintage-inspired baggy jeans with cropped cardigans, varsity jackets, oversized leather coats and colourful knitwear.

The result feels playful without trying too hard. She also isn't afraid of experimenting with colour, making her denim outfits feel fresh every season.

Style takeaway: Mix vintage-inspired denim with colourful knitwear and retro sneakers for an easy everyday outfit.

Jennifer Lopez: Glamour Never Takes a Day Off

Jennifer Lopez proves that baggy jeans aren't reserved for Gen Z. She often styles oversized denim with sky-high heels, fitted bodysuits, luxurious coats and statement handbags, instantly making relaxed denim feel glamorous.

Her looks show that proportion is key. While the jeans remain loose, everything else, from the top to the accessories, feels sleek and structured.

Style takeaway: Elevate baggy jeans with pointed heels and a fitted bodysuit for an evening-ready look.

Alia Bhatt: Casual Dressing That Actually Feels Wearable

Alia Bhatt's approach to baggy jeans feels refreshingly relatable. She's often spotted pairing relaxed denim with oversized shirts, simple crop tops, white sneakers and crossbody bags.

Her styling never feels overdone, which is exactly why it works. It's comfortable, practical and easy enough to recreate with pieces you probably already own.

Style takeaway: White sneakers, a tucked-in tee and relaxed denim remain one of the easiest outfit formulas to copy.

Why Baggy Jeans Aren't Going Anywhere

Baggy jeans have become much more than a trend; they've become a wardrobe essential. They offer comfort without sacrificing style, work across seasons and suit almost every aesthetic, whether your style is minimalist, sporty, feminine or streetwear-inspired.

The biggest lesson these celebrities share is simple: oversized denim doesn't need complicated styling. A few well-fitted basics, good footwear and thoughtful accessories are often all it takes to make relaxed jeans look effortlessly fashionable.

Baggy jeans to buy now:

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Baggy jeans : FAQs Are baggy jeans still in style in 2026? Yes. Baggy jeans continue to dominate celebrity street style, offering a relaxed, versatile silhouette that's easy to dress up or down.

Can petite women wear baggy jeans? Absolutely. Choose high-waisted styles and pair them with fitted tops or cropped jackets to create a balanced silhouette and elongate the legs.

Which footwear looks best with baggy jeans? White sneakers, chunky trainers, pointed heels, loafers and ankle boots all pair well with baggy jeans. The choice depends on whether you're going for a casual or elevated look.

How do celebrities style baggy jeans? Most celebrities balance the oversized fit with cropped tops, fitted bodysuits, structured blazers, oversized shirts or statement outerwear, along with sneakers or heels depending on the occasion.

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