Dia Mirza is the desi girl in a Navratri-special lehenga. Pics inside

Dia Mirza's sense of sartorial fashion always manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Be it a formal attire or a casual one or donning the six yards of grace, Dia's fashion is different, comfortable and sustainable. The actor believes in sustainable fashion and on multiple occasions, has been spotted advocating for the need of a better world. She addresses fashion with her beliefs of a sustainable environment and her quest of making this world a better place to live in. Dia is also an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Each of the snippets manage to make us drool, all the while taking notes on how to blend comfort and style so effortlessly.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza paints Instagram red in a stunning dress. Pictures inside

Dia recently walked for a fashion show where she showcased her love for ethnic ensembles. The actor played muse to fashion designer Jigya M and picked a lehenga to match the festive vibes all around. Navratri is here and the country is basking in the festivities. The ten-day festival dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga is being celebrated country-wide from September 26. The festival will go on till October 5. Dia shared a slew of pictures of herself which gave us major fashion cues for garba nights. The actor picked a yellow blouse with geometric details in maroon resham threads, long sleeves and multicoloured thread details. She further teamed it with a long and flowy yellow skirt featuring embroidery details in multiple coloured threads. Dia finally rounded off her look for the day in a stunning yellow dupatta on her one shoulder featuring multicoloured zari details at the borders, and thread details throughout. "The embroidery on this lehenga is called Mochi from Gujarat. It took over 75 days for the karigars (artisans) to work on this piece,”Dia shared a short note on the uniqueness of the attire.

In a statement golden neck choler, a necklace with white beads and a golden pendant, statement golden earrings and a golden maang tikka, Dia looked festive-ready. The actor wore her tresses open in intricate curls and decked up in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

