Dia Mirza slays sustainable fashion in a floral co-ord set

Dia Mirza is an absolute fashionista. The actor, when not working, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. The snippets of the fashion photoshoots that make their way on her Instagram profile on a daily basis ensure to make us swoon. Dia Mirza believes in sustainable approach to living. The actor, who is extremely vocal about her love for nature and everything eco-friendly, also believes in decking up in sustainable outfits. The actor makes fashion statements with every outfit that she wears – they are eco-friendly and made of sustainable fabric.

Dia, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself from one the events that she attended in Kerala. The actor, for the formal meet, picked a stunning co-ord set. Dia played muse to fashion designer house Eka Stories and picked a cotton formal co-ord set to slay formal fashion goals. Dia paired a full-sleeved long blazer with a pair of cotton trousers with wide legs. Dia’s co-ord set, in pastel orange, came intricately printed in floral patterns in shades of green, white and lavendar. Dia posed in the stunning co-ord set amidst the greenery in Periyar National Park in Thekkady, Kerala as she smiled for the pictures.

“The wild always makes me smile,” wrote Dia Mirza as she smiled towards the camera with all her heart. Surrounded by the green in the backdrop, Dia posed by a staircase for some of the pictures. In one of the pictures, she can be seen standing in a garden of sorts and looking away from the camera. For footwear, Dia opted for maroon shoes. In silver earrings, Dia further accessorised her look to perfection. Styled by fashion stylist Theia Tekchandaney, Dia wore her tresses open in straight locks as she posed for the pictures. Dia chose to go minimal on the makeup to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Dia looked ravishing.