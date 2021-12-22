Dia Mirza's golden yellow backless lehenga is perfect for a destination wedding

Yellow has ruled the fashion roost this year, from Bollywood divas and social media influencers rocking the colour in varied styles and actor Dia Mirza could not be left behind as she grabbed the spotlight in a golden yellow backless lehenga at Jaipur. Earlier, Dia swooned us with her yellow obsession be it in an saree or maxi dress but her recent look in the lehenga looks perfect for a destination wedding.

Taking to her social media handle, Dia shared a video that showed her steamy ethnic fashion setting Jaipur on fire as she dolled up for an awards show and twirled in the golden yellow lehenga with backless choli. The sleeveless choli came in golden yellow base and sported silver work all over to enhance its rich look.

It was teamed with a high-waist lehenga that too came in golden yellow base and sported silver work all over. It was layered with a pastel blue sheer dupatta that was sequinned along the border in floral motifs.

Leaving her soft curly tresses open down her back, pinned with radiant white flowers in her hair, Dia accessorised her look with a pair of handcrafted emerald and pearl earrings and bejewelled bangles from Sogani Jewellers.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her glittery eyeshadow tint, Dia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Dia set fans swooning and we are one of them.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Renish Patel, whose designs boasts of bespoke bridal wear. Dia Mirza was styled by costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney.

