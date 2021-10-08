Diana Penty blends mystic vibes with this multicoloured stunning lehenga

Diana Penty’s traditional attire has taken over Instagram. The actor, who is best known for her sartorial sense of fashion, did it again. In a gorgeous lehenga, Diana came, she posed and she conquered our hearts.

Diana Penty, who was the showstopper for fashion designer Aisha Rao for the Lakme Fashion Week, chose to spread mystic vibes with her attire. Snippets of her outfit were shared on her Instagram profile and the visuals are making her Instagram family drool like anything.

Diana played muse to Aisha Rao and chose an intricately detailed lehenga from her wardrobe. The designer is famously known for her applique work and contrasting fabric colours. The lehenga adorned by Diana, has a plethora of colours and sparkles. In shades of ebony, lavender, gold and pink, Diana put fashion police on immediate alert.

“Felt magical,” wrote Diana as she summed up her experience of adorning the attire. Here, she spoke for all of us. Take a look at her picture here:

Diana posed for the pictures against a mystical background, which amped up the vibes in the picture. The designer house also shared a stunning picture of Diana and wrote, “Our showstopper carrying us back to a euphoric world of magical tales!” They also shared details on the lehenga – “Decorated with our signature Appliqué work created with contrasting foliage, Paper Dolls will transport you into a wondrous world with its shimmering tactility and its bold yet enigmatic colour palette of ebony, lavender, gold, and soft shades of pink,” an excerpt of their post read.

Diana aptly accessorised her look for the photoshoot with a statement multioloured neckpiece. She pulled her straight locks to the back and left it open. In dark eye shadow, mascara-laden eyes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a nude shade of lipstick, Diana Penty stole the show.

