Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Diana Penty blends mystic vibes with this multicoloured stunning lehenga
fashion

Diana Penty blends mystic vibes with this multicoloured stunning lehenga

Diana, for Lakme Fashion Week, blended mystic vibes with a traditional lehenga, and stole the show with her attire. “Felt magical,” wrote Diana as she summed up her experience of adorning the attire.
Diana Penty blends mystic vibes with this multicoloured stunning lehenga(Instagram/@dianapenty)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Diana Penty’s traditional attire has taken over Instagram. The actor, who is best known for her sartorial sense of fashion, did it again. In a gorgeous lehenga, Diana came, she posed and she conquered our hearts.

Diana Penty, who was the showstopper for fashion designer Aisha Rao for the Lakme Fashion Week, chose to spread mystic vibes with her attire. Snippets of her outfit were shared on her Instagram profile and the visuals are making her Instagram family drool like anything.

Diana played muse to Aisha Rao and chose an intricately detailed lehenga from her wardrobe. The designer is famously known for her applique work and contrasting fabric colours. The lehenga adorned by Diana, has a plethora of colours and sparkles. In shades of ebony, lavender, gold and pink, Diana put fashion police on immediate alert.

ALSO READ: Diana Penty to help provide financial support to individuals amid Covid-19

“Felt magical,” wrote Diana as she summed up her experience of adorning the attire. Here, she spoke for all of us. Take a look at her picture here:

RELATED STORIES

Diana posed for the pictures against a mystical background, which amped up the vibes in the picture. The designer house also shared a stunning picture of Diana and wrote, “Our showstopper carrying us back to a euphoric world of magical tales!” They also shared details on the lehenga – “Decorated with our signature Appliqué work created with contrasting foliage, Paper Dolls will transport you into a wondrous world with its shimmering tactility and its bold yet enigmatic colour palette of ebony, lavender, gold, and soft shades of pink,” an excerpt of their post read.

Diana aptly accessorised her look for the photoshoot with a statement multioloured neckpiece. She pulled her straight locks to the back and left it open. In dark eye shadow, mascara-laden eyes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a nude shade of lipstick, Diana Penty stole the show.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diana penty fashion lakme fashion week
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

How does Vicky look on a casual night out with friends? Here’s an example

8

Hina Khan, in yellow and denims, slays winter fashion in style

Sara Ali Khan makes us fall in love with her Udaipur ethnic fashion on Navratri

Masaba Gupta's pictures in black sleeveless swimsuit bites our pool party bug
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP