Diana Penty shares video from birthday celebration, Vaani Kapoor, Sonali Bendre wish her

bollywood

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:35 IST

Actor Diana Penty celebrated her birthday on Monday. She took to Instagram to share a video clip from her celebration.

Sharing the boomberang video, she wrote: “Had my cake and ate it too! #BirthdayFeels Thank you for all your wishes. Sending the love right back.” The clip showed Diana doing a jig as she emerged from behind a bunch of pink and silver birthday balloons. She was wearing a short printed black dress paired with stilettos and had a big smile on her face.

A number of her industry friends dropped messages in the comments box; War actor Vaani Kapoor wrote: “Happy birthday you beauty.” Sonali Bendre posted birthday cake emoji, while Angad Bedi said: “Happy birthday” followed by a cake emoji.

Many of her fans, too, wrote in to wish her. One user said: “Happy Birthday you beautiful stunning person.” Another user wrote: “Happiest B’day DP. Have an amazing year ahead. Lots of love.”

Diana made her Bollywood debut with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Cocktail and made an impression on viewers. She later starred in Happy Bhag Jayegi and won appreciation for her freshness. Last year, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was part of the FICCI Forum at the Indian pavilion on her second day in the French city’s annual celebration. She dazzled all by wearing a satin silk sari with matching heels and a pearl necklace. Diana also wore a stunning black dress for another function.

Speaking about her experience at the French Riviera town, she had told Hindustan Times, last year: “It was a surreal experience. It was just a wow moment for me. I could be myself and it came through very naturally. I was nervous and elated at the same time, it was a bag of mixed feelings. I’m so glad it all went well. I really hope to be able to come back.”

Also read: Kiara Advani won’t confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra but Akshay Kumar lets it out: ‘Bade sidhanto waali ladki hai’

“I started getting ready three hours before the actual red carpet because I wanted to do everything leisurely instead of rushing into it. It is important to have perfect hair and make up, and make sure the outfit fits correctly. Also, you need to make sure there’s enough time to click photographs of the final look. I feel no amount of preparation is enough preparation. You never know unless you are there experiencing it,” she had added.

Diana, who made a special appearance in Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana last year, featuring in the song Sheher Ki Ladki, has been filming her next, Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, which will reportedly also feature Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Mohit Raina.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter