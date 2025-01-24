Dimple Kapadia attends Akshay Kumar's Sky Force screening with granddaughter Naomika; wows in simple green look: Video

Akshay Kumar's film Sky Force released on January 24. Last night, many celebrities stepped out in Mumbai to watch the film's screening. Dimple Kapadia also attended the star-studded occasion along with her granddaughter Naomika Saran, who is Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran's daughter. Let's decode what Dimple wore for the occasion. Dimple Kapadia gets clicked with her granddaughter Naomika.

Dimple Kapadia's laidback yet elegant OOTD

Known for her vibrant and elegant sartorial choices, Dimple chose a monotone ensemble for the premiere. The videos shared by the paparazzi show the actor at the cinema, holding hands with her granddaughter as she guided Dimple towards the theatre. While Naomika wore a black sleeveless peplum top and double-toned denim jeans, Dimple wore a green tank top, matching pants, and a printed jacket.

The olive green tank top features a crew neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a sleeveless design. The matching linen pants have a mid-rise waist, side pockets, and a straight-leg fitting. Dimple added a funky touch to her monotone look with an olive green floor-length linen jacket featuring white thread embroidery, an open front, quarter-length sleeves, and a drop shoulder design.

She accessorised the ensemble with unique and quirky jewellery pieces, including dainty gold ear studs, a gold chain with a crystal pendant, gold bracelets, a statement ring, and stacked chunky bracelets. With her salt-and-pepper locks tied in a messy top knot, she chose nerdy glasses, glossy caramel lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and a no-makeup look to style the outfit.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar at the Sky Force screening

Akshay and Twinkle also attended the actor's movie screening. Akshay wore a full-sleeved, white ribbed pattern shirt for the outing. He styled the button-down with olive green ribbed pants featuring a flared silhouette. Black Hermes sandals, a bracelet, and a clean-shaven look rounded off his outfit. Meanwhile, Twinkle wore a light blue jacket, a blush pink blouse, acid-washed flared denims, an over-the-body bag, and pink sandals.