Disha Parmar shows us that white chiffon sarees are in for Navratri nights

Navratri is here. The festive season made its way on September 26 and will go on till October 5. the celebrations have started in all parts of the country. From the northern part to the south, everyone is basking in the festivities. Navratri, translating to nine nights, is the ten-day festival where Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga is worshipped. Celebrated in several states in several names and rituals, Navratri is one of the largest festivals of the country. People buy new clothes, deck up in colours and happiness and spend these days with their near and dear ones. From performing puja at home to decking up for Navratri parties, people do it all during this festive time.

The festivities have reached the homes of the Bollywood celebrities as well. Disha Parmar shared fresh fashion inspo with us in the form of a set of pictures of herself sitting amidst lights and decorations. The actor is basking in festivities as well, and the pictures coming in are proof that she always has her style game on point, no matter what. Disha shared a few snippets from her saree diaries and showed us that white is the brightest colour for a festival night. The actor picked a stunning white chiffon saree for the pictures and looked right out of a dream. She further teamed her saree with a white blouse featuring minimal details in multiple shades of colours. Disha added the necessary pop of colours to her look with red bangles and statement silver earrings with red dangling stones.

Disha added more festive vibes to her look a she wore her tresses into a clean bun and added white flowers to it. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Disha aced the festive look to perfection.

