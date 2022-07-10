Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria nail date-night dressing with Arjun Kapoor for Ek Villain Returns song launch: All pics

Actors Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor celebrated the success of their recently-released song Dil from the upcoming film Ek Viallin Returns at a mall in Mumbai. The trio and their team attempted to break a Limca Book record during the event by hanging 8000 balloons in a heart-shaped bag and dropping it on the actors and their fans. The stint was to celebrate the success of Dil. During the show, both Tara and Disha came dressed in impeccable outfits and nailed the art of date-night dressing. Keep scrolling to see their pictures from the promotions.

On Saturday, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria with Arjun Kapoor celebrated the success of their new song during a promotional event. While Disha chose a trendy corset top and denim pants set, Tara slipped into a dark brown bodycon ensemble. Arjun complemented the two stars in a leather jacket, black jeans and a printed T-shirt. Rugged beard, back-swept hairdo, and dress shoes completed his look. (Also Read: Disha Patani in pink bralette and see-through pants looks glam, Krishna Shroff says 'Servin looks': Check out pics)

Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor at Ek Villain Returns song promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Talking about Disha's fit for the occasion, the star slipped into a yellow corset top and denim jeans. The sultry top comes with spaghetti straps, lace details on the plunging neckline, an asymmetric cropped hem, and a bodycon fitting accentuating her svelte frame.

Disha wore the top with low-rise denim jeans, showing off a hint of her waist. The pants feature a baggy silhouette, patch pockets on both sides and a long hem length. She wore a pair of blue gladiator high heels with the ensemble, tying the straps over the jeans.

Disha Patani looks gorgeous in a corset top and jeans. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

For accessories, Disha chose dainty earrings with leaf-shaped adornment, statement silver rings, and a sleek chain with dainty charms. Lastly, Disha tied her tresses in centre-parted half pigtails, and for the glam, she picked black winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

Tara, on the other hand, slipped into a strapless dark brown faux leather midi dress featuring a bodycon silhouette and back slit. She wore cream-coloured high heels, dainty ear studs and embellished rings to glam up the ensemble.

Tara Sutaria in a brown faux leather dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Tara chose side-parted open tresses, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, light mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade and blushed cheeks for her makeup.

What do you think about their glam looks?