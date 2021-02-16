Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini

Come summer and the craze to get back into shape follows but while the winter chills is still receeding, Bollywood diva Disha Patani made all jaws drop as she flaunted her enviable curves in a hot pink bikini while hitting the pool. Giving a sneak peek of her Tuesday morning, Disha set the Internet on fire with her sizzling candid picture and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration as we gear up to hit the pool in this summer.

Taking to her social media handle, Disha shared the picture featuring her soaking in the sun with her eyes closed and raising herself out of the pool. Donning a fuchsia pink bikini with blue prints all over, Disha pulled back her hair in a top knot and opted for a tan.

Accessorising her look with a delicate bracelet, Disha decided to go sans makeup and the picture broke the Internet with 1.4 million likes instantly while still going strong. She captioned the picture simply with a pink flower emoji.

A couple of days back, Disha shared a throwback look from her Maldives vacay featuring her in a white bikini with the turquoise sea in the backdrop. Disha was reportedly accompanied by rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff to the popular island destination twice last year.

Krishna Shroff, called Disha a 'natural beauty', in the comments section. Disha's sister, Khushboo Patani, also admired her 'beauty'.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also starred actors Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the shooting of which was put on hold when the coronavirus lockdown came into force in 2020. The film is slated for release this Eid.

