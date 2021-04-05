Disha Patani gives Gen Z approved twist to retro look in backless top and skirt, Tiger Shroff loves it

Disha Patani has a drool-worthy wardrobe. From figure-flaunting midi dresses to mini skirts and athleisure gym shorts, you name it and she has it. The actor has been giving us glimpses from her off-duty style and inspiring us to upgrade our attires as well. That is not all, Disha has even started doing her own glam for shoots and is nailing the looks. The actor recently posted another set of images on social media that was the Gen Z version of a retro look.

For the shoot, Disha wore a beautiful backless metallic camisole top. The figure-flaunting sequinned top was teamed with a denim mini skirt and it looked great on the Bharat actor. She styled the outfit with a silver chain belt that added a more retro feel to the ensemble. Disha's accessories also included a star silver necklace, a pair of silver hoops and a couple of chunky bracelets.

That was not all, to give the look a disco feel, she tied the top half of her hair in a pony, letting her front flicks embrace her face while leaving the remaining wavy-half open. Disha's glam included a dewy finish along with a statement purple geometric eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, slightly smudged eyeliner and kohl, glossy nude lipstick, a little bit of blush and lots of highlighter. She shared the stunning images on her Instagram with the caption, "Mood (sic)."

It was not just us who were impressed by these pictures, Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also left a heart and fire emoticon in the comments section and we agree with him.

Tiger Shroff's comment on the post(Instagram/ dishapatani )

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen on the screen in the film Radhe opposite Salman Khan. Her upcoming projects also include KTina. Disha is even shooting for the film Ek Villain Returns at the moment which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

