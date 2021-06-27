Disha Patani proves she's the ultimate water baby in sexy white bikini post

Disha Patani is the ultimate fitness freak in Bollywood, and the sultry star often shows off her washboard abs and perfect physique through her social media feed. And her Instagram feed is proof that the Malang actor is not only a huge fitness fanatic but also a total beach bum and water baby, thanks to her many bikini clad posts on her feed that offer glimpses into the everyday life of the glamourous Radhe actor.

Most recently Disha took to her social media feed to share a sexy image of herself emerging out of the blue waters of the sea as she wore a white bikini, her wet hair slicked to her back. Her white bikini top was a simple design, but the sides of her bikini bottom had interesting metallic clasps to hold the outfit into place as Disha emerged from the water in a picturesque location.



